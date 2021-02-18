IPL 2021 Auction: It's a 'Definitely Not' moment for Dhoni's CSK

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may not be present in Chennai for the IPL Auction 2021 on Thursday, but the representatives of Chennai Super Kings sported shirts with Dhoni's iconic line - 'Definitely Not' embossed on them.

Ahead of the auction, even the team's bowling coach L. Balaji said that Dhoni's line had a lot of importance to the team. Last year during the IPL, CSK captain Dhoni had said that he will be back with the Men in Yellow for the forthcoming edition.

"Definitely not," came the reply from Dhoni, when asked if the game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was his final game for CSK.