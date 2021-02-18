Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2021 Auction: It's a 'Definitely Not' moment for Dhoni's CSK MS Dhoni may not be present in Chennai for the IPL Auction 2021, but the representatives of CSK sported shirts with Dhoni's iconic line - 'Definitely Not' embossed on them. Team Sportstar Mumbai 18 February, 2021 15:50 IST The CSK representatives in Chennai on Thursday. - Twitter/@ChennaiIPL Team Sportstar Mumbai 18 February, 2021 15:50 IST Mahendra Singh Dhoni may not be present in Chennai for the IPL Auction 2021 on Thursday, but the representatives of Chennai Super Kings sported shirts with Dhoni's iconic line - 'Definitely Not' embossed on them.READ: Steve Smith goes to Delhi CapitalsAhead of the auction, even the team's bowling coach L. Balaji said that Dhoni's line had a lot of importance to the team. Last year during the IPL, CSK captain Dhoni had said that he will be back with the Men in Yellow for the forthcoming edition."Definitely not," came the reply from Dhoni, when asked if the game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was his final game for CSK. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.