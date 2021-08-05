IPL 2021: CSK to leave for Dubai by August 14 

Chennai Super Kings is expected to leave for the United Arab Emirates by August 14 for the remainder of the Indian Premier League. With the tournament scheduled to begin on September 19, the franchises are planning to reach the Emirates at the earliest keeping the quarantine and other factors in mind.

Speaking to Sportstar, CSK CEO, Kasi Viswanathan said, "We are finalising on the exact date, but it would be either on August 13 or 14th. Whoever is available will travel together."The CSK CEO, however, confirmed that there will be no camps in Chennai before flying out to Dubai. Last year, before leaving for the UAE, the Super Kings had conducted a three-day camp at the Chepauk under the guidance of captain Dhoni.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also plans to reach the Emirates by September 1. Sources aware of the development have confirmed that the franchise is in the "final stages of planning" and the logistics is being worked on.

The franchise is captained by Kane Williamson and with Pakistan Cricket Board announcing a white-ball series against New Zealand around that time, there is a question mark over the availability of the New Zealand players. But the sources in the Board and the franchise are optimistic about the availability of the New Zealand players.

"As of now, we are hopeful that all the New Zealand players will be available. But we have not heard anything formally yet," a source said.A total of eight New Zealand cricketers are part of the IPL.

Punjab Kings has decided to leave on August 29. The franchise CEO, Satish Menon, confirmed that the team will be based in a plush hotel in Dubai.