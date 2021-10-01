KKR vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2021 Live: Rahul's Punjab XI in focus vs Kolkata; Predicted playing XI, Toss info, stats

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021 Match 45 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings from Dubai.

5:35PM IST: KKR vs PBKS - Head-to-head in brief

SPAN: 2008-2021 Matches: 28 Won: KKR-19, PBKS-9 HS (KKR) vs PBKS: 245 LS (KKR) vs PBKS: 79 HS (PBKS) vs KKR: 214 LS (PBKS) vs KKR: 119

5:20PM IST: Massive night for both sides in the bid for the playoffs. A loss would put Punjab's hopes well on the edge while Kolkata could just about survive a car-crash. With the exit of Gayle and an out-of-form Nicholas Pooran in the top-order, KL Rahul and coach Anil Kumble will have to get their choices absolutely spot-on tonight.

Dubai, all in readiness for the evening. - SPORTZPICS

Match Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to record its second win of the season over Punjab Kings in order to get closer to a coveted playoffs berth in the 2021 Indian Premier League.

When the two sides meet at the Ring of Fire in Dubai on Friday, the intensity is expected to be high. KKR, fourth with 10 points, will try to remain in the top half, while PBKS, two points and as many slots away from the Eoin Morgan-led team, will be desperate to win its remaining three matches to be relevant in the business end.



KKR has players who have contributed in key moments to provide a distinct momentum to the side in the Gulf leg of the event. Performers like eye-catching all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Lockie Ferguson and promising spinner Varun Chakravarthy have taken the responsibility in the time of need.

The win over the formidable Delhi Capitals and a better head-to-head record (19 wins, nine losses) against PBKS should spur the team, which will play an evening match after two consecutive day encounters.

PBKS has enough resources, but it has not managed to seize the important moments.

Recovering from its defeat to Mumbai Indians, PBKS will rely on captain K.L. Rahul and Aiden Markram in the batting department while hoping that Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran regain their form. Efficient bowlers in Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis have it in them to go for the kill.

Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders P11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings P11: KL Rahul (capt, wk), Mandeep Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between KKR and PBKS will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.