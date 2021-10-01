IPL KKR vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2021 Live: Rahul's Punjab XI in focus vs Kolkata; Predicted playing XI, Toss info, stats PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021 Today's Match Live Streaming: Catch the IPL live score updates between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Dubai International Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 01 October, 2021 17:43 IST Eoin Morgan's Knight Riders and KL Rahul's Punjab Kings meet in a crucial match as the playoffs race heats up. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 01 October, 2021 17:43 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021 Match 45 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings from Dubai. 5:35PM IST: KKR vs PBKS - Head-to-head in briefSPAN: 2008-2021Matches: 28Won: KKR-19, PBKS-9HS (KKR) vs PBKS: 245LS (KKR) vs PBKS: 79HS (PBKS) vs KKR: 214LS (PBKS) vs KKR: 119 5:20PM IST: Massive night for both sides in the bid for the playoffs. A loss would put Punjab's hopes well on the edge while Kolkata could just about survive a car-crash. With the exit of Gayle and an out-of-form Nicholas Pooran in the top-order, KL Rahul and coach Anil Kumble will have to get their choices absolutely spot-on tonight. Dubai, all in readiness for the evening. - SPORTZPICS Match PreviewKolkata Knight Riders will be keen to record its second win of the season over Punjab Kings in order to get closer to a coveted playoffs berth in the 2021 Indian Premier League.When the two sides meet at the Ring of Fire in Dubai on Friday, the intensity is expected to be high. KKR, fourth with 10 points, will try to remain in the top half, while PBKS, two points and as many slots away from the Eoin Morgan-led team, will be desperate to win its remaining three matches to be relevant in the business end. PBKS vs KKR Toss, Today's IPL 2021 Match live: Will coin flip favour Morgan or Rahul KKR has players who have contributed in key moments to provide a distinct momentum to the side in the Gulf leg of the event. Performers like eye-catching all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Lockie Ferguson and promising spinner Varun Chakravarthy have taken the responsibility in the time of need.The win over the formidable Delhi Capitals and a better head-to-head record (19 wins, nine losses) against PBKS should spur the team, which will play an evening match after two consecutive day encounters.PBKS has enough resources, but it has not managed to seize the important moments.Recovering from its defeat to Mumbai Indians, PBKS will rely on captain K.L. Rahul and Aiden Markram in the batting department while hoping that Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran regain their form. Efficient bowlers in Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis have it in them to go for the kill.Now Trending... Predicted XIsKolkata Knight Riders P11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun ChakravarthyPunjab Kings P11: KL Rahul (capt, wk), Mandeep Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami Where to watch today's match?The IPL 2021 match between KKR and PBKS will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.IPL 2021 SquadsKOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERSShubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan NegiPUNJAB KINGSKL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar, Aiden Markram, Nathan Ellis, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Prabhsimran Singh, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh