Para swimming events at the Paris Paralympics 2024 will take place from August 29 to September 7 at the La Defense Arena.

One of the original sports to be included in the Paralympic Programme, para swimming debuted at the inaugural Paralympics Games in Rome in 1960. Since then, it has turned out to be one of the most popular sports, with athletes of all kinds of physical and mental disabilities being able to participate. The reason for this is that the sport does not require any special equipment (prostheses not being allowed).

India has a special tryst with para swimming as it was in this sport that the country won its first-ever Paralympics gold

Murlikant Petkar won gold in the men’s 50m freestyle 3 event at the 1972 Heidelberg Games. Petkar set what was then a world record time of 37.33 seconds. Petkar’s victory made him both India’s first medallist and gold medallist at the Paralympics.

In the 2024 edition in Paris, India will have only one athlete in para swimming - Suyash Narayan Jadhav, who will compete in the men’s 50m butterfly (S7 category).

Classification in Para swimming

Letter: S (= Swimming)

Number: 1 to 10 = physical impairment / 11 to 13 = vision impairment / 14 = intellectual impairment*. N.B. SB is occasionally used for Breaststroke / SM for Medley.*

Para swimming Indian schedule September 7 13:00 - Men’s 50m Butterfly - S7 Heats 22:00 - Men’s 50m Butterly - S7 Final Medal Round ** ** denotes subject to qualification

