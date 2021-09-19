IPL News

IPL second phase 2021 Points table: CSK goes top after win over MI

IPL 2021 Points table: CSK beat MI by 20 runs in Dubai to go top of the points table. MI remains fourth. DC and RCB are second and third respectively.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 September, 2021 23:23 IST

Chennai Super Kings zoomed to the top of the points table with a comfortable win over Mumbai Indians.   -  SPORTZPICS

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 September, 2021 23:23 IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 58-ball 88 powered Chennai Super Kings to a convincing 20-run win over Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday. MS Dhoni & Co. are now No. 1 in the points table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, placed third, will take on seventh ranked Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021  

IPL Points Table Today

TEAMSPWLPointsNRR
Chennai Super Kings 86212 1.223
Delhi Capitals 862120.547
Royal Challengers Bangalore 75210-0.171
Mumbai Indians8448-0.071
Rajasthan Royals7346-0.190
Punjab Kings8356-0.368
Kolkata Knight Riders 7254-0.494
Sunrisers Hyderabad7162-0.623

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App