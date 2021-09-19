IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News IPL second phase 2021 Points table: CSK goes top after win over MI IPL 2021 Points table: CSK beat MI by 20 runs in Dubai to go top of the points table. MI remains fourth. DC and RCB are second and third respectively. Team Sportstar 19 September, 2021 23:23 IST Chennai Super Kings zoomed to the top of the points table with a comfortable win over Mumbai Indians. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 19 September, 2021 23:23 IST Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 58-ball 88 powered Chennai Super Kings to a convincing 20-run win over Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday. MS Dhoni & Co. are now No. 1 in the points table. Royal Challengers Bangalore, placed third, will take on seventh ranked Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021 IPL Points Table TodayTEAMSPWLPointsNRRChennai Super Kings 86212 1.223Delhi Capitals 862120.547Royal Challengers Bangalore 75210-0.171Mumbai Indians8448-0.071Rajasthan Royals7346-0.190Punjab Kings8356-0.368Kolkata Knight Riders 7254-0.494Sunrisers Hyderabad7162-0.623 Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :