IPL 2021 Orange Cap updated table today: Dhawan top with 454 runs, Samson second

IPL 2021: Here is the updated table of the orange cap holder in the ongoing IPL season. DC's Shikhar Dhawan is the current orange cap holder with 454 runs.

01 October, 2021 18:15 IST
Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan holds the IPL 2021 Orange Cap.   -  BCCI/IPL

IPL 2021: Orange Cap

The Orange Cap is awarded to the leading run-scorer every season. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul won the orange cap last season, having scored 670 runs.

Here are the leading run-getters of the 2021 IPL season so far:

RankNameMatchesInningsRunsHS100s50s
1Shikhar Dhawan11114549203
2Sanju Samson111145211912
3Faf du Plessis111143595*04
4KL Rahul111142291*04
5Ruturaj Gaikwad111140788*03

 

Note: The table will be updated at the end of each match.

 

ORANGE CAP HOLDERS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS

 

2008 - Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab):

Matches: 11, Runs: 616, Avg: 68.44, Strike Rate: 139.68 100s: 1, 50s: 5

 

2009 - Matthew Hayden (Chennai Super Kings):

Matches: 12, Runs: 572, Avg: 52, Strike Rate: 144.81, 100s: -, 50s: 5

 

2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians):

Matches: 15, Runs: 618, Avg: 47.53, Strike Rate: 132.61, 100s: -, 50s:  5

 

2011 - Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore):

Matches: 12, Runs: 608, Avg: 67.55, Strike Rate: 183.13, 100s: 2, 50s: 3

 

2012 - Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore):

Matches: 15, Runs: 733, Avg: 61.08, Strike Rate: 160.74, 100s: 1, 50s: 7

 

2013 - Michael Hussey (Chennai Super Kings):

Matches: 17, Runs: 733, Avg: 52.35, Strike Rate: 129.5, 100s: -, 50s: 6

 

2014 - Robin Uthappa (Kolkata Knight Riders):

Matches: 16, Runs: 660, Avg: 44, Strike Rate: 137.78, 100s: -, 50s: 5

 

2015 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):

Matches: 14, Runs: 562, Avg: 43.23, Strike Rate: 156.54, 100s: -, 50s: 7

 

2016 - Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore):

Matches: 16, Runs: 973, Avg: 81.08, Strike Rate: 152.03, 100s: 4, 50s: 7

 

2017 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):

Matches: 14, Runs: 641, Avg: 58.27, Strike Rate: 141.81, 100s: 1, 50s: 4

 

2018 - Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad):

Matches: 17, Runs: 735, Avg: 52.5, Strike Rate: 142.44, 100s: -, 50s: 8

 

2019 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):

Matches: 12, Runs: 692, Avg: 69.2, Strike Rate: 143.86, 100s: 1, 50s: 8

 

2020 - KL Rahul (Punjab Kings):

Matches: 14, Runs: 670, Avg: 55.83, Strike Rate: 129.34, 100s: 1, 50s: 5

