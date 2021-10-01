IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News IPL 2021 Orange Cap updated table today: Dhawan top with 454 runs, Samson second IPL 2021: Here is the updated table of the orange cap holder in the ongoing IPL season. DC's Shikhar Dhawan is the current orange cap holder with 454 runs. Team Sportstar 01 October, 2021 18:15 IST Shikhar Dhawan holds the IPL 2021 Orange Cap. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 01 October, 2021 18:15 IST IPL 2021: Orange CapThe Orange Cap is awarded to the leading run-scorer every season. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul won the orange cap last season, having scored 670 runs. RELATED| IPL 2021 Points Table: CSK makes Playoffs, SRH knocked out RELATED| IPL 2021 Purple Cap updated table today: Harshal Patel on top with 26 wickets, Avesh Khan second Here are the leading run-getters of the 2021 IPL season so far:Here are the top-run scorers of the 2021 IPL season so far:RankNameMatchesInningsRunsHS100s50s1Shikhar Dhawan111145492032Sanju Samson1111452119123Faf du Plessis111143595*044KL Rahul111142291*045Ruturaj Gaikwad111140788*03 Note: The table will be updated at the end of each match. ORANGE CAP HOLDERS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS 2008 - Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab):Matches: 11, Runs: 616, Avg: 68.44, Strike Rate: 139.68 100s: 1, 50s: 5 2009 - Matthew Hayden (Chennai Super Kings):Matches: 12, Runs: 572, Avg: 52, Strike Rate: 144.81, 100s: -, 50s: 5 2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians):Matches: 15, Runs: 618, Avg: 47.53, Strike Rate: 132.61, 100s: -, 50s: 5 2011 - Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore):Matches: 12, Runs: 608, Avg: 67.55, Strike Rate: 183.13, 100s: 2, 50s: 3 2012 - Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore):Matches: 15, Runs: 733, Avg: 61.08, Strike Rate: 160.74, 100s: 1, 50s: 7 2013 - Michael Hussey (Chennai Super Kings):Matches: 17, Runs: 733, Avg: 52.35, Strike Rate: 129.5, 100s: -, 50s: 6 2014 - Robin Uthappa (Kolkata Knight Riders):Matches: 16, Runs: 660, Avg: 44, Strike Rate: 137.78, 100s: -, 50s: 5 2015 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):Matches: 14, Runs: 562, Avg: 43.23, Strike Rate: 156.54, 100s: -, 50s: 7 2016 - Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore):Matches: 16, Runs: 973, Avg: 81.08, Strike Rate: 152.03, 100s: 4, 50s: 7 2017 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):Matches: 14, Runs: 641, Avg: 58.27, Strike Rate: 141.81, 100s: 1, 50s: 4 2018 - Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad):Matches: 17, Runs: 735, Avg: 52.5, Strike Rate: 142.44, 100s: -, 50s: 8 2019 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):Matches: 12, Runs: 692, Avg: 69.2, Strike Rate: 143.86, 100s: 1, 50s: 8 2020 - KL Rahul (Punjab Kings):Matches: 14, Runs: 670, Avg: 55.83, Strike Rate: 129.34, 100s: 1, 50s: 5 Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :