IPL 2021 Orange Cap updated table today: Dhawan top with 454 runs, Samson second

IPL 2021: Orange Cap

The Orange Cap is awarded to the leading run-scorer every season. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul won the orange cap last season, having scored 670 runs.

Here are the leading run-getters of the 2021 IPL season so far:

Rank Name Matches Innings Runs HS 100s 50s 1 Shikhar Dhawan 11 11 454 92 0 3 2 Sanju Samson 11 11 452 119 1 2 3 Faf du Plessis 11 11 435 95* 0 4 4 KL Rahul 11 11 422 91* 0 4 5 Ruturaj Gaikwad 11 11 407 88* 0 3

Note: The table will be updated at the end of each match.

ORANGE CAP HOLDERS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS