IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News IPL 2021 Purple Cap updated table today: Harshal Patel on top with 26 wickets, Avesh Khan second IPL 2021: Here is the updated table of the purple cap holder in the ongoing IPL season. RCB's Harshal Patel is the current purple cap holder with 26 wickets. Team Sportstar 01 October, 2021 18:11 IST RCB's Harshal Patel - IPL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 01 October, 2021 18:11 IST IPL 2021: Purple CapThe Purple Cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker every season. Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada won the purple cap in the 2020 edition, after picking 30 wickets in 17 matches. Here are the leading wicket-takers of the 2021 IPL season so far: RankNameMatchesInningsWicketsBBIEco5w1Harshal Patel1111265/278.5712Avesh Khan1111183/137.3103Jasprit Bumrah1111163/367.6204Rashid Khan1111143/366.2005Mohammed Shami1111143/217.640 Note: The table will be updated at the end of each match. PURPLE CAP HOLDERS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS2008 - Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals): Matches: 11, Wickets: 22, Economy: 6.46, Best: 6-142009 - R. P. Singh (Deccan Chargers): Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Economy: 6.98, Best: 4-222010 - Pragyan Ojha (Deccan Chargers): Matches: 16, Wickets: 21, Economy: 7.29, Best: 3-262011 - Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians): Matches: 16, Wickets: 28, Economy: 5.95, Best: 5-132012 - Morne Morkel (Delhi Daredevils): Matches: 16, Wickets: 25, Economy: 7.19, Best: 4-202013 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 18, Wickets: 32, Economy: 7.95, Best: 4-422014- Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Economy: 8.39, Best: 4-142015 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Economy: 8.14, Best: 3-222016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad): Matches: 17, Wickets: 23, Economy: 7.42, Best: 4-292017- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad): Matches: 14, Wickets: 26, Economy: 7.05, Best: 5-192018 - Andrew Tye (Kings XI Punjab): Matches: 14, Wickets: 24, Economy: 8, Best: 4-162019 - Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Economy: 6.69, Best: 4-122020 - Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals): Matches: 17, Wickets: 30, Economy: 8.34, Best: 4-24