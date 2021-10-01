IPL 2021 Purple Cap updated table today: Harshal Patel on top with 26 wickets, Avesh Khan second

IPL 2021: Purple Cap

The Purple Cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker every season. Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada won the purple cap in the 2020 edition, after picking 30 wickets in 17 matches.

RELATED| IPL 2021 Points Table: CSK makes Playoffs, SRH knocked out

RELATED| IPL 2021 Orange Cap updated table today: Dhawan top with 454 runs, Samson second

Here are the leading wicket-takers of the 2021 IPL season so far:

Rank Name Matches Innings Wickets BBI Eco 5w 1 Harshal Patel 11 11 26 5/27 8.57 1 2 Avesh Khan 11 11 18 3/13 7.31 0 3 Jasprit Bumrah 11 11 16 3/36 7.62 0 4 Rashid Khan 11 11 14 3/36 6.20 0 5 Mohammed Shami 11 11 14 3/21 7.64 0 Note: The table will be updated at the end of each match.

PURPLE CAP HOLDERS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS