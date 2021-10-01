IPL News

IPL 2021 Purple Cap updated table today: Harshal Patel on top with 26 wickets, Avesh Khan second

IPL 2021: Here is the updated table of the purple cap holder in the ongoing IPL season. RCB's Harshal Patel is the current purple cap holder with 26 wickets.

01 October, 2021 18:11 IST

RCB's Harshal Patel   -  IPL/Sportzpics

IPL 2021: Purple Cap

The Purple Cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker every season. Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada won the purple cap in the 2020 edition, after picking 30 wickets in 17 matches.

Here are the leading wicket-takers of the 2021 IPL season so far:
 

Rank

Name

Matches

Innings

Wickets

BBI

Eco

5w

1

Harshal Patel

11

11

26

5/27

8.57

1

2

Avesh Khan

11

11

18

3/13

7.31

0

3

Jasprit Bumrah

11

11

16

3/36

7.62

0

4

Rashid Khan

11

11

14

3/36

6.20

0

5

Mohammed Shami

11

11

14

3/21

7.64

0

 

Note: The table will be updated at the end of each match.

 

PURPLE CAP HOLDERS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS

2008 - Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals): Matches: 11, Wickets: 22, Economy: 6.46, Best: 6-14

2009 - R. P. Singh (Deccan Chargers): Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Economy: 6.98, Best: 4-22

2010 - Pragyan Ojha (Deccan Chargers): Matches: 16, Wickets: 21, Economy: 7.29, Best: 3-26

2011 - Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians): Matches: 16, Wickets: 28, Economy: 5.95, Best: 5-13

2012 - Morne Morkel (Delhi Daredevils): Matches: 16, Wickets: 25, Economy: 7.19, Best: 4-20

2013 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 18, Wickets: 32, Economy: 7.95, Best: 4-42

2014- Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Economy: 8.39, Best: 4-14

2015 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Economy: 8.14, Best: 3-22

2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad): Matches: 17, Wickets: 23, Economy: 7.42, Best: 4-29

2017- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad): Matches: 14, Wickets: 26, Economy: 7.05, Best: 5-19

2018 - Andrew Tye (Kings XI Punjab): Matches: 14, Wickets: 24, Economy: 8, Best: 4-16

2019 - Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Economy: 6.69, Best: 4-12

2020 - Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals): Matches: 17, Wickets: 30, Economy: 8.34, Best: 4-24

