IPL 2024: Prithvi Shaw dropped from Delhi Capitals playing XI against Mumbai Indians

DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Kumar Kushagra came in place of Prithvi Shaw for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 15:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting with Prithvi Shaw during a practice session.
Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting with Prithvi Shaw during a practice session. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting with Prithvi Shaw during a practice session. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Delhi Capitals opening batter Prithvi Shaw missed out on a spot in the playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Left-handed batter Kumar Kushagra came in place of Shaw in the team, skipper Rishabh Pant announced at the toss.

Ahead of the coin flip, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was seen having a heated discussion with Shaw, who has scored 185 runs in seven matches this season at a strike rate of 162.28. His top score of 66 in this edition of the IPL came against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

The 24-year-old was left out of the team for the first two matches of Capitals’ IPL 2024 campaign before he scored a 27-ball 43 against Chennai Super Kings in his first game of the season.

“Our team make-up in the first game without (Anrich) Nortje allowed us to play four overseas batsmen. So, by doing that, we pushed Mitchell Marsh to the top of the order, which pushed Prithvi out. We will look at Prithvi at training today and see how well he plays. If he impresses everybody, we will consider him for tomorrow,” Ponting had said ahead of the match against CSK last month.

Kushagra, a wicketkeeper-batter who plays for Jharkhand on the domestic circuit, was bought for a whopping Rs. 7.2 crore by Capitals last December. In his only IPL game so far, he scored a golden duck after coming on as Impact Player against Mumbai Indians earlier in the tournament.

