Para cycling events in the Paris Paralympics 2024 will be held at the Clichy-sous-Bois in Seine-Saint-Denis.
Paralympic road cycling was introduced to the Paralympic Programme at the New York-Stoke Mandeville Games in 1984.
Arshad Shaikh and Jyoti Gaderiya will be the Indian representatives in the para cycling events at the Paris Paralympics 2024.
Shaikh will participate in the C2 category and Gaderiya in the C1 category - the C stands for cycle and the number denotes the extent of the impairment (The categories are divided from C1 to C5, 1 being the greatest impairment and 5 the mildest).
Events having Indian participation
Road events
Men’s C2 Individual Time Trial - Arshad Shaikh
Men’s C1-3 Road Race - Arshad Shaikh
Women’s C1-3 Individual Time Trial - Jyoti Gaderiya
Women’s C1-3 Road Race - Jyoti Gaderiya
Track events
Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial - Arshad Shaikh
Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit - Arshad Shaikh
Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial - Jyoti Gaderiya
Women C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit - Jyoti Gaderiya
Para Cycling Indian schedule
Para Cycling Track Schedule
August 29
August 30
August 31
Para Cycling Road Schedule
September 4
September 7
All you need to know about Paris Paralympics 2024
- Preview
- Full list of Indian participants
- Full schedule
- Full athletics schedule
- Full list of Indian gold medallists till date
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Paralympics 2024, India schedule: Para Swimming events with dates, IST timings and venues
- Paris Paralympics 2024, India schedule: Para Cycling events with dates, IST timings and venues
- Family man Manpreet Singh relishes hockey’s return to prominence after Paris Olympics
- Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India to face West Indies, South Africa in warm-up matches
- Sabalenka cruises past Hon in US Open first round
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE