Para cycling events in the Paris Paralympics 2024 will be held at the Clichy-sous-Bois in Seine-Saint-Denis.

Paralympic road cycling was introduced to the Paralympic Programme at the New York-Stoke Mandeville Games in 1984.

Arshad Shaikh and Jyoti Gaderiya will be the Indian representatives in the para cycling events at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Shaikh will participate in the C2 category and Gaderiya in the C1 category - the C stands for cycle and the number denotes the extent of the impairment (The categories are divided from C1 to C5, 1 being the greatest impairment and 5 the mildest).

Events having Indian participation

Road events

Men’s C2 Individual Time Trial - Arshad Shaikh

Men’s C1-3 Road Race - Arshad Shaikh

Women’s C1-3 Individual Time Trial - Jyoti Gaderiya

Women’s C1-3 Road Race - Jyoti Gaderiya

Track events

Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial - Arshad Shaikh

Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit - Arshad Shaikh

Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial - Jyoti Gaderiya

Women C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit - Jyoti Gaderiya

Para Cycling Indian schedule

Para Cycling Track Schedule August 29 16:25 - Women’s C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying 19:54 - Women’s C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Final - Bronze ** 20:11 - Women’s C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit - Gold ** August 30 16:24 - Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying 19:11 - Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Final - Bronze ** 19:19 - Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Final - Gold ** August 31 13:30 - Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial Qualifying 13:49 - Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial - Qualifying 17:05 - Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial Final ** 17:32 - Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial - Final ** Para Cycling Road Schedule September 4 11:30 - Men’s C2 Individual Time Trial 11:30 - Women’s C1-3 Individual Time Trial September 7 13:00 - Women’s C1-3 Road Race 13:00 - Men’s C1-3 Road Race ** denotes subject to qualification

