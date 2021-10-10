CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2021 LIVE Qualifier 1: Dhoni's Chennai eyes ninth IPL final; Playing XIs, Toss at 7PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dubai.



6:15PM IST: Numbers Game

CSK will be gunning for its ninth IPL final while DC is eyeing its second successive appearance in the title clash.

CSK is on a four-match losing streak against DC.

Dwayne Bravo is one wicket away from being the first bowler to reach 550 T20 wickets

No DC batter has scored a fifty in the second leg of this season.

Ambati Rayudu needs one six to complete 150 IPL sixes and 200 T20 maximums.



Match Preview

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) — it has lost to Capitals twice in the league stage — in Dubai in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 on Sunday. The winner of this match will directly qualify for the final, the losing side meets the winner of the Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

CSK comes into the match on the back of three successive losses, the last one being a crushing six-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings at the same venue. That loss showed that CSK bowlers struggle in flat conditions. However, they would hope to be better informed about what to do when batters attack them.

The top order has been one of the big reasons for CSK's turnaround this year. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad set the tone for their entire innings, and CSK would want more of the same.

Gaikwad, in red-hot form otherwise, has been dismissed cheaply in the last two games. He hit a short ball from Anrich Nortje straight to midwicket the last time these two sides met. Gaikwad can expect another severe examination from the DC quicks.

Against Punjab, MS Dhoni threatened to break free before being bamboozled by a Ravi Bishnoi wrong'un. Dhoni should consider sending in-form Ravindra Jadeja ahead of him, regardless of the situation.

DC, on the other hand, needs to work on its fielding. Glenn Maxwell was dropped twice in the same over which dented DC's chances against RCB in the last match. Kagiso Rabada's form at the death this season is a concern as well. He has gone at 10.84 rpo in the death overs and picked up just four wickets.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant also needs to come up with a way to handle Ravichandran Ashwin better. Against RCB, a team with a clutch of right-hand batters, Ashwin bowled just one over. CSK is likely to have a similar makeup should Robin Uthappa play ahead of Suresh Raina — it will still have two left-handers in the playing XI — Moeen Ali at the top and Jadeja in the lower middle order. DC needs to get more out of its premier off-spinner. How Ashwin is used could have a bearing on the outcome of the match.

Head to Head Matches: 25 Won: DC-10, CSK- 15 HS (DC) vs CSK- 198 LS (DC) vs CSK- 83 HS (CSK) vs DC- 222 LS (CSK) vs DC- 110



Predicted Line-ups

CSK Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa/Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood

DC Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ripal Patel/Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between DC and CSK will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

