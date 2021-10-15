IPL 2021 Live Blog IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR live score: Chennai vs Kolkata Toss, playing XI soon; Dhoni plays 300th T20 match as captain IPL 2021 Final, KKR vs CSK Live Score: Get the IPL final live score updates between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai International Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 15 October, 2021 19:00 IST The final marks the second meeting between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the title clash of the IPL. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 15 October, 2021 19:00 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021 final between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai.TOSS TIME!6:59PM IST: The pundits reckon it's a belter out there. Who will the toss favour tonight? Coming up in a minute!6:52PM IST: Pitch report: "Statistically, chasing looks to be the best bet. The last eight matches at this venue have been won by the chasing team. This pitch hasn't been used since game number one (19 September). Chennai put 156 on the board and they defended it. It looks an absolute belter, runs on the board might be just good enough," - from Simon Doull and Matthew Hayden.6:48PM IST: It's no. 300 for MSD - the first T20 captain to the feat! KEEP CALM AND 3LIEVE IN CAPTAIN C0⃣0⃣L#IPL2021Final pic.twitter.com/WOyS4FHgfq— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) October 15, 2021 6:28PM IST: Two teams with remarkable comeback tales this season. One's going home a champion! Certified Kiwi day in Dubai. - SPORTZPICS It's #IPL2021Final day! Who are you supporting today? #IPL2021 | #CSKvKKR— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) October 15, 2021 5:35PM IST: Numbers Game300, 200, 100 -MS Dhoni will feature in his 300th T20 match as captain - the first to the mark. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis will make their 200th and 100th IPL appearances respectively.Eoin Morgan has registered most ducks as an IPL captain in a season - 4Dwayne Bravo needs one wicket to surpass Amit Mishra (166) to become the second leading wicket-taker in IPL historyRuturaj Gaikwad has bagged 6 player of the match awards this season - the most for any player.5:30PM IST: Prepping for a spectacle! The Ring of Fire is set for the finale! - SPORTZPICS MATCH PREVIEWChennai Super Kings comprehends the art of winning on big occasions.Three straight losses in the league after becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs, CSK ambushed table-topper Delhi Capitals in Qualifier-1 to seal its place in the final.And big players have a sense of occasion.M. S. Dhoni’s delightful match-winning unbeaten cameo that sunk DC would have instilled CSK with immense belief. And CSK will be up against a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL summit clash at Dubai on Friday.It should also be a captivating duel between two best captains in the competition, Dhoni and Eoin Morgan. The England captain might be short of runs but is smart on the field. KKR, turbo-charged after the inclusion of dashing opener Venkatesh Iyer, can dish out intelligent, winning cricket. It has seemed a different unit in the Middle East, with Venkatesh and Shubman Gill firing at the top of the order.Karthik reprimanded for breaching code of conductLockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi have delivered thunderbolts and the spinners, the versatile Sunil Narine - he turned games with the bat as well - and the skilful Varun Chakravarthy, battling a knee injury, are tying down the opposition. Star all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan - the injury to the explosive Andre Russell has not hurt the side - and the intrepid Dinesh Karthik and the unsung Rahul Tripathi can swing games.Multi-dimensional cricketersThe ambience in CSK encourages cricketers to express themselves. Ask Ambati Rayadu, such a dangerous customer with the willow.Ruturaj Gaikwad, with his footwork, balance, and timing, has delighted at the top of the order. Ruturaj and Faf du Plessis have formed a formidable opening pair with the South African innovating and creating scoring opportunities. Dhoni's finishing act against DC 'emotionally great' for CSK - FlemingIt is here Uthappa’s return to form at No. 3 - he is such a sweet timer of the ball - becomes crucial. It provides CSK with a solid base. Then there is Moeen Ali who can scatter the field with his free-spirited left-handed strokeplay apart from sending down useful off-spin.CSK is not short of multi-dimensional cricketers. Ravindra Jadeja’s tight left-arm spin and a blaze of left-handed strokes make him a game-changer. Dwayne Bravo can give the ball a thump and also send down canny deliveries, including yorkers, with pace variations.Deepak Chahar’s swing and Josh Hazlewood’s wicket-to-wicket bowling and subtle movement can cause dents.The final should be a mouth-watering clash.============================================== Predicted XIsCSK Predicted 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak ChaharKKR Predicted 11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh KrishnaIn this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, our correspondents Shayan Acharya, Ayan Acharya and Vijay Lokapally look back at the cricketing action from the week gone by - from India's tour Down Under to KKR's resurgence in IPL2021. What time does the IPL 2021 Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders start?The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.SQUADS:Team CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath VarmaTeam KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora