IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR live score: Chennai vs Kolkata Toss, playing XI soon; Dhoni plays 300th T20 match as captain

TOSS TIME!

6:59PM IST: The pundits reckon it's a belter out there. Who will the toss favour tonight? Coming up in a minute!

6:52PM IST: Pitch report: "Statistically, chasing looks to be the best bet. The last eight matches at this venue have been won by the chasing team. This pitch hasn't been used since game number one (19 September). Chennai put 156 on the board and they defended it. It looks an absolute belter, runs on the board might be just good enough," - from Simon Doull and Matthew Hayden.

6:48PM IST: It's no. 300 for MSD - the first T20 captain to the feat!

6:28PM IST: Two teams with remarkable comeback tales this season. One's going home a champion!

Certified Kiwi day in Dubai. - SPORTZPICS

5:35PM IST: Numbers Game

300, 200, 100 - MS Dhoni will feature in his 300th T20 match as captain - the first to the mark. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis will make their 200th and 100th IPL appearances respectively.

MS Dhoni will feature in his 300th T20 match as captain - the first to the mark. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis will make their 200th and 100th IPL appearances respectively. Eoin Morgan has registered most ducks as an IPL captain in a season - 4

Dwayne Bravo needs one wicket to surpass Amit Mishra (166) to become the second leading wicket-taker in IPL history

Ruturaj Gaikwad has bagged 6 player of the match awards this season - the most for any player.



5:30PM IST: Prepping for a spectacle!

The Ring of Fire is set for the finale! - SPORTZPICS

MATCH PREVIEW

Chennai Super Kings comprehends the art of winning on big occasions.

Three straight losses in the league after becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs, CSK ambushed table-topper Delhi Capitals in Qualifier-1 to seal its place in the final.

And big players have a sense of occasion.

M. S. Dhoni’s delightful match-winning unbeaten cameo that sunk DC would have instilled CSK with immense belief. And CSK will be up against a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL summit clash at Dubai on Friday.

It should also be a captivating duel between two best captains in the competition, Dhoni and Eoin Morgan. The England captain might be short of runs but is smart on the field.

KKR, turbo-charged after the inclusion of dashing opener Venkatesh Iyer, can dish out intelligent, winning cricket. It has seemed a different unit in the Middle East, with Venkatesh and Shubman Gill firing at the top of the order.

Karthik reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

Lockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi have delivered thunderbolts and the spinners, the versatile Sunil Narine - he turned games with the bat as well - and the skilful Varun Chakravarthy, battling a knee injury, are tying down the opposition. Star all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan - the injury to the explosive Andre Russell has not hurt the side - and the intrepid Dinesh Karthik and the unsung Rahul Tripathi can swing games.

Multi-dimensional cricketers

The ambience in CSK encourages cricketers to express themselves. Ask Ambati Rayadu, such a dangerous customer with the willow.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, with his footwork, balance, and timing, has delighted at the top of the order. Ruturaj and Faf du Plessis have formed a formidable opening pair with the South African innovating and creating scoring opportunities.

Dhoni's finishing act against DC 'emotionally great' for CSK - Fleming

It is here Uthappa’s return to form at No. 3 - he is such a sweet timer of the ball - becomes crucial. It provides CSK with a solid base. Then there is Moeen Ali who can scatter the field with his free-spirited left-handed strokeplay apart from sending down useful off-spin.

CSK is not short of multi-dimensional cricketers. Ravindra Jadeja’s tight left-arm spin and a blaze of left-handed strokes make him a game-changer. Dwayne Bravo can give the ball a thump and also send down canny deliveries, including yorkers, with pace variations.

Deepak Chahar’s swing and Josh Hazlewood’s wicket-to-wicket bowling and subtle movement can cause dents.

The final should be a mouth-watering clash.

Predicted XIs

CSK Predicted 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

KKR Predicted 11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

