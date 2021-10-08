IPL 2021 Live Blog IPL 2021 live score, RCB vs DC: Royal Challengers Bangalore looks for momentum against Delhi Capitals; toss at 7:00 pm DC vs RCB Live, IPL 2021 Live Streaming: Get the IPL live score updates between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Stadium Team Sportstar Last Updated: 08 October, 2021 17:45 IST The defeat against SRH on Wednesday means RCB's chances of a top-two finish are all but over. The result also means DC is assured of a top-two spot. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar Last Updated: 08 October, 2021 17:45 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in DubaiBoth the Royal Challengers and the Capitals have maintained a clean slate at Dubai in the second leg of the IPL, with two wins from two matches for each. Kohli and Pant could be looking to bowl first as the chasing team has had a distinct advantage in the tournament. Matches played: 10Batting first team won: 3Batting second team won: 7Highest first innings score: 185 (RR) vs PBKS Lowest first innings score: 115 (SRH) vs KKR Average first innings score: 150Highest successful run-chase: 166 (PBKS) vs KKRPREVIEWRoyal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be keen to iron out any chinks ahead of the playoffs when they meet in Dubai on Friday.The defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday means RCB's chances of a top-two finish are all but over. The result also meant DC was assured of a top-two spot.The success of Avesh Khan has allowed DC to split the pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada and target batters through various passages. In T20 cricket, AB de Villiers has scored 77 runs against Axar Patel in 72 balls and has been dismissed once. The Capitals will look to hold their left-arm spinner back for de Villiers.Among DC batters, Shimron Hetmyer has been explosive. He has been the anchor when wickets have fallen quickly, and the aggressor when the asking rate has gone up.Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have added heft. The destructive ability of Rishabh Pant makes DC more enterprising.Fixing the batting order should be high on RCB's agenda. The move to send Dan Christian at No. 3 against SRH failed.Bizarre decisionHowever, more bizarre was the decision to send its best finisher AB de Villiers at 6, below floater Srikar Bharat. In the end, de Villiers faced only 13 deliveries and had six runs to get off the last two balls but couldn't pull it off. De Villiers shouldn't be batting lower than No. 5.Their bowling looks in excellent shape. Harshal Patel has 29 wickets so far this season. Only Dwayne Bravo (32) and Kagiso Rabada (30) have taken more wickets in an IPL season. After a lean first half, Yuzvendra Chahal has rediscovered his guile. This augurs well for RCB.IPL 2021 SQUADSROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALOREVirat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini,Dushmantha Chameera, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Akash Deep.DELHI CAPITALSShikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c), Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala,Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Ben Dwarshuis, Kulwant Khejroliya.