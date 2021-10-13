DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Kolkata vs Delhi in Sharjah; Playing XI, Toss at 7PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders from Sharjah.



6:10pm IST: Numbers Game

Shikhar Dhawan needs two sixes to complete 200 T20 sixes.

Shreyas Iyer needs 38 runs to become DC's second-highest run-scorer in IPL history.

Prithvi Shaw has the best strike-rate among all batters this season (min. 300 runs) - 159.51



5:05PM IST: Just In: India announces its final 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. READ

MATCH PREVIEW

Kolkata Knight Riders takes the field against Delhi Capitals in the IPL Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on Wednesday buoyed by winning momentum.

Confidence in the KKR camp will be sky-high, after the side pulled off an impressive four-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Monday.

In West Indian Sunil Narine, who shone with bat and ball against RCB, KKR possesses a true match-winner.

In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, our correspondents Shayan Acharya, Ayan Acharya and Vijay Lokapally look back at the cricketing action from the week gone by - from India's tour Down Under to KKR's resurgence in IPL2021.



KKR captain Eoin Morgan, who stated that Narine is “consistently exceptional every time he takes the field”, will be doubly pleased to have Varun Chakravarthy as the second spinner. The duo is a handful in the middle overs, choking the opposition batsmen with tight lines.

The batting is in safe hands as well, with the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill in good form. The unit has peaked at the right time after a stuttering start to its campaign.

The team is yet to take a call on the availability of all-rounder Andre Russell, who suffered an injury earlier in the tournament. “Andre has a Grade 2 hamstring tear. He has worked incredibly hard along with our medical team with intensive rehabilitation to try and get himself back in the park. We'll take a decision on whether he is fit to play,” Morgan stated on Monday.

Our bowlers have shown us the way, says KKR skipper Morgan

Not in Windies T20 World Cup squad, Narine shines in IPL

Eyeing maiden title

While KKR is on a three-match winning streak, DC has lost its last two outings. The Qualifier 1 outing on Sunday, against Chennai Super Kings, did not end well for DC. England pacer Tom Curran, given the ball in the final over, succumbed to a marauding M.S. Dhoni. That DC captain Rishabh Pant trusted Curran over experienced speedster Kagiso Rabada shows that the side has yet to define clear roles for players.

A few days earlier, DC suffered a last-ball defeat to RCB in the league stage. The team management could consider replacing Curran with Marcus Stoinis in the playing eleven.

DC, which topped the league stage, will pull out all the stops to stay in the hunt for a maiden IPL title.

Head to Head: KKR vs DC Wins: KKR - 15, DC - 13 HS (KKR) v DC - 210 LS (KKR) v DC - 97 HS (DC) v KKR - 228 LS (DC) v KKR - 98 Head to Head in IPL 2021 DC vs KKR, April 29: KKR 154/6 in 20 overs lost to DC 156/3 in 16.4 overs by seven wickets KKR vs DC, September 28: DC 127/9 in 20 overs lost to KKR 130/7 in 18.2 overs by three wickets



Predicted 11

Delhi Capitals XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Curran/Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

DC vs KKR DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAM Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Prithvi Shaw (vc) All-rounders: Sunil Narine (c), Axar Patel Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Anrich Nortje (vc), Varun Chakravarthy DC 5/7 | KKR 6/7 | Credits left: 0.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live?



IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.

Squads