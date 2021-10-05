IPL 2021, MI vs RR live match 51: Rohit's Mumbai vs Samson's Rajasthan; Playoffs on the line

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021 Match 51 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Match Preview

It is a nail-biting time at the Indian Premier League (IPL) for most of the teams. Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will fight for the last playoffs spot in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have already qualified for the playoffs.

RR and MI are still in contention. So are Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings; the latter, though, is the worst-placed among the contenders as it is on 10 points with just a game in hand.

For MI, the tournament’s most successful team with five titles, this has been a season of disappointment. Rohit Sharma’s men could still dream of an unprecedented hat-trick of trophies, but they cannot afford to wait any longer to get their act together.



RR is in a familiar situation. It will hope to cross the line this time around.

MI needs special performances from its match-winners such as Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

The Royals may have been handicapped in the second phase by the absence of three of their biggest match-winners, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer, but they could take heart from the way Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Evin Lewis and skipper Sanju Samson chased down a formidable target set by CSK in their last match.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Tabraiz Shamsi, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Roosh Kalaria, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Simarjeet Singh

AT WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH - MI vs RR START?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST.

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S IPL MATCH - MI vs RR LIVE?



IPL 2021 will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates from IPL 2021 on Sportstar.