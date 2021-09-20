IPL 2021: Morris is our biggest superstar, says Royals skipper Sanju

Sanju Samson is confident that Rajasthan Royals will be able to overcome the absence of big names in the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On the eve of the Royals’ match against Punjab Kings in Dubai, he expressed hope that players like Chris Morris would deliver.



“He is the biggest superstar in our team,” Samson said about Morris, who was sitting alongside him for an online interaction on Monday. “We are under no pressure. Almost all the players are in great touch.”

Sanju said leading the Royals team, which he joined as an 18-year-old, was the happiest thing for him. Morris, answering a question, said he would be glad to give his captain inputs on the field.



“I will be at mid-off or mid-on, and I’ll be having a chat with the bowlers,” he said. “If we pick anything, we always relay that to Sanju. As an experienced player, it is your role to keep the players calm.”



The South African all-rounder said the Royals got the right replacement for Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer. Evin Lewis, Glenn Phillips and Oshane Thomas will play in the second half of the tournament for the Royals.

“The guys we have brought in are match-winners in their own right,” he said. “They have been playing in leagues and making waves.”