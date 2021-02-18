IPL 2021 Auction: Morris, Moeen, Maxwell gain in bidding frenzy

Although teams purchased good players with their money, bidding war meant some of them perhaps purchased players at inflated prices. Here are four worst bids made to procure overseas players during the IPL Auction 2021.

Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali is useful with the ball and bat but probably not worth the paycheck he got at the IPL 2021 auction. He recently had a moderate all-round outing during the second Test between India and England in Chennai. Perhaps CSK needed his services in 2021 to form a good team combination, but its bid price of Rs 7 crore seemed a bit on the higher side, especially considering players such as Shakib Al Hasan, a superior all-rounder, was procured for Rs 3.20 crore.

Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell’s price of Rs 14.25 crore was based purely on his proven capabilities in white-ball cricket. However, he had a tepid outing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) last season, and although he gave a few glimpses of his potential, he didn’t set the stage on fire in the latest edition of the Big Bash League.

If he enjoys a prolific season, his purchase would have been worth it, but given all the considerations from the outside, and his form, his price seemed too high.

Chris Morris

The 33-year-old Morris is experienced, he is smart, and he is consistent. He is a sagacious performer in T20 cricket. But is he so spectacular to attract a price of ₹16.25 crore? Maybe, Rajasthan Royals thought so.

Jhye Richardson

The fast bowler has been in good form with the ball of late, and has been a consistent performer in the Big Bash League. Yet, in the IPL where the competition for places is higher, his purchase price of Rs 14 crore seemed a tad too much.