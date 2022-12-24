IPL Auction 2023: Top Indian uncapped players sold in the mini-auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction was completed in Kochi on Friday.

80 players were bought by 10 teams from a total pool of 405 cricketers during the one-day mini-auction process. 51 Indians were sold in the auction as seven teams completed the maximum squad limit of 25 players.

Among the 51 Indian players, 41 uncapped players were picked up by the franchises, with five of them landing an INR 1 crore-plus deal.

Here is a look at the top uncapped Indian signings of the IPL 2023 Auction:

Shivam Mavi - Rs 6 crore - Gujarat Titans

Uttar Pradesh seamer Shivam Mavi received the biggest bid among all Indian uncapped players in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The 24-year-old seamer was roped in by defending champion Gujarat Titans for Rs 6 crore, following interests from Chennai Super Kings, his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

Mavi has led Uttar Pradesh’s attack across formats this season with his potent pace and proficiency with the new ball. He had begun his IPL career with KKR and has picked up 30 wickets from 32 matches. Mavi had received a hefty bid of Rs 7.25 crore during the 2022 auction from KKR, but was released after a season of indifferent form.

Mukesh Kumar - Rs 5.5 crore - Delhi Capitals

Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar received his maiden IPL contract - a whopping Rs 5.5 crore signing - after interest from three teams. Delhi Capitals pursued Mukesh from the first raise of his Rs 20 lakh base price. DC eventually fended off Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings to hand Mukesh the big paycheck.

The 29-year-old was a net bowler with Delhi in the previous season and has made waves with Bengal in the domestic format, particularly with the red ball. Following his recent performances, Mukesh was called up to the India A squad during the series against New Zealand A and Bangladesh A. Mukesh also came close to an international debut after he was named in the Indian ODI squad against South Africa in October.

Vivrant Sharma - Rs 2.6 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jammu and Kashmir opener Vivrant Sharma hit the jackpot in the mini-auction after being signed in a multi-crore deal by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Vivrant was bagged by SRH at Rs 2.6 crore after being chased by Kolkata from his Rs 20 lakh base price.

The attacking left-handed batter has been one of J&K’s leading players during the run to its maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal. Vivrant was the second-highest scorer for J&K in the 50-over tournament, with 395 runs at an average of 56.42. The 23-year-old scored two fifties in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and racked up 128 runs at a commendable strike rate of 145.45.

Mayank Dagar - Rs 1.8 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nearly four years after his first and only season in the IPL with the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Mayank Dagar has returned to the league with a Rs 1.8 crore signing by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A handy lower-order bat and wicket-taking left-arm spinner, Dagar was chased by SRH and Rajasthan Royals as the bid crossed the Rs 1 crore mark. While he is yet to make his IPL debut, Dagar is heading in the right direction. Dagar scalped 12 wickets from seven matches for Himachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season and has been a regular for the state across formats.

Dagar, the nephew of former India batter Virender Sehwag, is regarded as one of the fittest players in the domestic circuit. The 26-year-old was part of India’s U-19 World Cup side in 2016. Dagar had picked up 11 wickets as India ended as the runner-up in the edition.

Also Read From budding boxer to CSK all-rounder: Story of Nishant Sindhu who was picked in IPL Auction 2023

KS Bharat - Rs 1.2 crore - Gujarat Titans

Andhra Pradesh wicket-keeper KS Bharat would have hoped for his IPL career to take a decisive turn when he led Royal Challengers Bangalore across the line with a last-ball six against Delhi Capitals in the 2021 IPL season. However, Bharat has only played three IPL games since after moving to DC the next season and being released thereafter.

Bharat will now return to the IPL after a Rs 1.2 crore deal from Gujarat Titans which is searching for a stable keeper-batter. Bharat’s wicketkeeping prowess found applause when he stepped in as a substitute for India in a Test match against New Zealand in late 2021. Considered to be a fluent red-ball player, Bharat made headlines in 2015 when he became the first wicket-keeper batter to smash a triple century in the Ranji Trophy.