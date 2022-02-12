IPL Auction Auction IPL auction: CSK signs Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 crore India fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been signed by CSK for Rs 14 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 17:31 IST Deepak Chahar had picked up 58 wickets in as many matches across four seasons for Chennai Super Kings. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 17:31 IST India fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been signed by CSK for Rs 14 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.Chahar was part of the fifth set in the auction that comprised fast bowlers.The 29-year-old made his IPL debut for the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 where he picked up a solitary wicket from five outings across two seasons.LIVE: IPL Auction 2022 live updates: Deepak Chahar sold to CSK for Rs 14 crore In the 2018 auction, Chahar was drafted in by Chennai Super Kings where he revelled over four seasons, recording 58 wickets from as many games. Chahar's exploits with the new ball in the PowerPlay puts him miles ahead of any bowler in, having accounted for the most wickets (42) in the phase since his CSK debut. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :