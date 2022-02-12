IPL auction: CSK signs Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 crore

India fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been signed by CSK for Rs 14 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Chahar was part of the fifth set in the auction that comprised fast bowlers.

The 29-year-old made his IPL debut for the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 where he picked up a solitary wicket from five outings across two seasons.



In the 2018 auction, Chahar was drafted in by Chennai Super Kings where he revelled over four seasons, recording 58 wickets from as many games. Chahar's exploits with the new ball in the PowerPlay puts him miles ahead of any bowler in, having accounted for the most wickets (42) in the phase since his CSK debut.