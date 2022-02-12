IPL auction: Yuzvendra Chahal goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.5 crore

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was roped in by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.5 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Chahal was one among eight players available in the sixth set of the auction comprising spin-bowlers.

A key player for the Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2014, Chahal evolved from a rookie leg-spinner to India's most successful T20I spinner over eight seasons. The 31-year-old was snubbed from India's squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup but made a return in the ODI series in South Africa. Chahal's IPL numbers have been second to none in recent years.

Since the 2019 season, Chahal has been the most successful spinner in the league, with 57 wickets from 44 matches and walks into the RR side with the experience of 139 wickets from 114 matches.