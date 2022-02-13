Mumbai Indians full players list after IPL auction 2022

The two-day IPL 2022 mega auction concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday. Here’s the complete squad of the Mumbai Indians after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 13.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen