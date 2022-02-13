IPL Auction Auction Mumbai Indians full players list after IPL auction 2022 MI Squad 2022: Here’s Mumbai Indians' team after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 20:42 IST Ishan Kishan became Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians' most expensive signing at the IPL 2022 Auction. - Sportzpics / BCCI Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 20:42 IST The two-day IPL 2022 mega auction concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday. Here’s the complete squad of the Mumbai Indians after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 13.Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :