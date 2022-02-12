Washington Sundar goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.75 crore in IPL auction

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar has joined SRH for Rs 8.75 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

Sundar, who was with Royal Challengers Bangalore, was ruled out of the second half of the IPL 2021 with a finger injury.

Sundar picked up three wickets in six matches at an average of 32.11 in the first half of IPL 2021. The off-spinner accumulated 19 wickets in 32 matches for the then Virat Kohli-led team since joining the franchise in 2018.

The 22-year-old made a comeback to competitive cricket in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies and picked four wickets at a frugal 4.16 runs an over while also scoring 57 runs in two innings.