Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 schedule, match timings, dates, venues

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2022.

March 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30PM, Wankhede Stadium

March 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30PM, Brabourne - CCI

April 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 7.30PM, Brabourne - CCI

April 9: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 17: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30PM, MCA Stadium - Pune

April 21: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 25: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30PM, Wankhede Stadium

May 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30PM, MCA Stadium - Pune

May 4: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30PM, MCA Stadium - Pune

May 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30PM, DY Patil Stadium

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30PM, Wankhede Stadium

May 15: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 3.30PM, Wankhede Stadium

May 20: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30PM, Brabourne - CCI