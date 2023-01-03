Super Kings Academy sets up cricket coaching centre in Trichy

The Super Kings Academy announced that it was setting up a franchise-owned centre at Kamala Niketan Montessori School in Trichy on Tuesday. The facility will house eight pitches (three turf, three matting and two concrete) and will also have floodlights. Coaching for boys and girls will begin in April and students aged between six and 21 will be eligible for admission.

“We are thrilled to set up a centre in Trichy. It is an important step towards spreading our wings across Tamil Nadu, one of our important goals when we set up the academy. Trichy is at the heart of Tamil Nadu and a city with tremendous love for cricket. Super Kings Academy will bring expert coaching methods and state-of-the-art infrastructure which will help young cricketers in Trichy finetune and enhance their games. We have always wanted to give back to the sport and we are happy to develop the future cricketers across the State,“ Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited CEO K.S. Viswanathan said.

“We are excited to bring Super Kings Academy to Trichy. Youngsters in the city love cricket and an expert coaching centre will help them take their games to the next level. I’m sure this will be the first and important step towards nurturing the next generation of cricketers from the region,” PR Sathiamoorthy, Trustee and Administrative officer of Kamala Niketan Montessori School, said.

Super Kings Academy, started in April 2022, is a cricket coaching centre for boys and girls. It currently has centres in Chennai (Thoraipakkam), Salem (Salem Cricket Foundation) and Hosur (MS Dhoni Global School).