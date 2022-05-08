CSK vs DC, IPL LIVE Score: Unsteady Chennai Super Kings square up to steely Delhi Capitals

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the venue.

CSK vs DC PLAYING XI PREDICTION

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Simarjeet Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals: Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

CSK vs DC DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Robin Uthappa, David Warner (c), Devon Conway, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Maheesh Theekshana

Team Composition: CSK 5:6 DC Credits Left: 0.5

MATCH PREVIEW

A tussle against an unsettled opponent in Chennai Super Kings on Sunday offers Delhi Capitals a great chance to string two wins in a row for the first time this season to make a decisive push for a spot in the playoffs.

Although Super Kings still remain in the hunt for the playoffs despite seven losses in 10 matches, the chances of making it are slim.

The Capitals will be buoyed by their recent win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Sunrisers were a tough opponent and the result was attained despite a lacklustre performance from Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep, who is second in the list of top wicket-takers this season, has become a talisman of sorts for his team – the contest against Lucknow Super Giants on April 7 was the only other occasion when the Capitals won despite a relatively dull performance from the left-arm spinner.

The other bowler to shine this season has been fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed, who stepped up against the Sunrisers to enable his team to cross the line in a nip-and-tuck battle. If Kuldeep and Khaleel are both on song – as they were against the Knight Riders on April 10 – or if Kuldeep and fellow left-arm spinner Axar Patel perform well – as they did against Punjab Kings on April 20 – a big win is likely.

Kuldeep will be in business on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium as the pitches here may be two-paced and the grass covering uneven. Going by the last few matches played at this venue, expect another low-scoring affair.

The Capitals have been effective as a batting group, too, without many batters dominating the run charts. David Warner has made it to the top five after a determined 92 this week, but there have been small but important contributions from Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell and Axar.

According to Stephen Fleming, the head coach, the Super Kings have been poor in all facets of the game this season. In the recent past, however, their performances have been good. They are paying the price for a lightweight bowling attack – that seemed to be the major difference between a victory and a defeat in the previous game against the Royal Challengers.

On Sunday, the team management will expect more from Ravindra Jadeja and M. Theekshana, the two major spinners in their line-up. It will be a bonus if fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary has a field day, as he had at the same venue on April 21 against Mumbai Indians.

The batting has started to become more reliable; Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad are now starting to show their prowess. But the bowling has to step up against the Capitals to enable a complete performance and a much-needed win.

- Abhishek Mukherjee

CSK vs DC FULL SQUADS Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K. Bhagath Varma, C. Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Simarjeet Singh Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH CSK vs DC IPL 2022 LIVE?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be aired on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, May 8. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.