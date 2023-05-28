CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final moved to reserve day; title winner to be decided on Monday

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, which was scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on Sunday, will be held on the reserve day on Monday.

Incessant rains at the venue ensured no play was possible on Sunday as Titans were set to defend their title at home while Super Kings eyed a record-equalling fifth title.

This is the first time an IPL final has been moved to a reserve day in the 15-year history of the tournament.

The cut-off for a full match was 9:35 PM IST, after which overs were to be reduced. The match could start latest by 12:06 AM IST and by then only a five-over per-side match would be possible.

However, as rains refused to relent till 11:00 PM IST and the match officials reckoned it would at least take an hour for the outfield to be fit for play once rain stopped, the final was moved to the reserve day.

The match is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 29, at 7:30 PM IST.

If no play is possible on Monday due to inclement weather, Gujarat Titans will be declared winner by virtue of finishing first on the points table during the league stage.