MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

CSK vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming Updates: When, where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League

IPL 2024: Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 10:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings player MS Dhoni with Gujarat Titans’ batting coach and mentor Gary Kirsten during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.
Chennai Super Kings player MS Dhoni with Gujarat Titans’ batting coach and mentor Gary Kirsten during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings player MS Dhoni with Gujarat Titans’ batting coach and mentor Gary Kirsten during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 encounter at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, a rematch of last season’s final.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When is the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, March 26.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

PREVIEW: CSK vs GT: Last season’s finalists face off with Gaikwad, Gill as new captains

What time does the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?

TheChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be televised live on the  Star Sports Network.

Where to stream the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match live?

The Live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be available on the  JioCinema app and website .

SQUADS
Gujarat Titans:
Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.
Chennai Super Kings:
Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Chennai Super Kings /

Gujarat Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming Updates: When, where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil boss predicts big things for teenager Endrick after England win
    Reuters
  3. CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lukaku fit to face England as Belgium seeks improvement
    Reuters
  5. Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa suspended for two years in anti-doping case
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming Updates: When, where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs GT head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: I know my name is attached to promoting the game in different parts of the world - Kohli
    PTI
  5. RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kohli, Karthik help Royal Challengers Bengaluru to first win of the season
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming Updates: When, where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil boss predicts big things for teenager Endrick after England win
    Reuters
  3. CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lukaku fit to face England as Belgium seeks improvement
    Reuters
  5. Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa suspended for two years in anti-doping case
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment