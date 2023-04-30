IPL News

CSK vs PBKS LIVE streaming info, IPL 2023: When and where to watch Chennai vs Punjab match today?

CSK vs PBKS:: Get the streaming and telecast details of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 30 April, 2023 10:20 IST
Chennai 30 April, 2023 10:20 IST
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of the match against Punjab Kings.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of the match against Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: PTI

CSK vs PBKS:: Get the streaming and telecast details of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings in match 41 of the Indian Premier League at the M.A.Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

STREAMING/TELECAST DETAILS:

When will the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will be held on April 30, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will begin at 3:30pm IST. Toss is at 3:00pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app/website.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: KKR vs RCB match highlights and analysis

GT vs MI - match highlights, analysis: Poor death bowling making life difficult for Mumbai Indians

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us