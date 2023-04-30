CSK vs PBKS LIVE streaming info, IPL 2023: When and where to watch Chennai vs Punjab match today?

Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings in match 41 of the Indian Premier League at the M.A.Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

STREAMING/TELECAST DETAILS:

When will the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will be held on April 30, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will begin at 3:30pm IST. Toss is at 3:00pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app/website.