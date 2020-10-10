CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020 Today's Match Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI shortly, toss at 7:00 PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Saturday night's IPL 2020 encounter between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

BUILD-UP

A struggling CSK will be up against Virat Kohli's RCB in Dubai on Saturday. The focus will be on in-form players Devdutt Padikkal and Faf du Plessis. Here's our preview - READ

The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 15-8 head-to-head win/loss record over RCB, with one match washed out. Here's the complete breakdown - READ

Chennai Super Kings has been under the cosh with the batting order being a major bone of contention. Here's how MS Dhoni could tweak his batting order today - READ

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande.