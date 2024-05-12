CSK vs RR, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Chennai Super Kings will hope to remain alive in the race for a playoffs spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when it takes on Rajasthan Royals at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:
CSK vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 28
CSK won: 15
RR won: 13
Last result: RR won by 32 runs (Jaipur, 2024)
Last 5 results: CSK won - 1; RR won - 4
CSK vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL CHENNAI
Matches played: 8
CSK won: 6
RR won: 2
Last result: RR won by three runs (2023)
CSK OVERALL RECORD AT CHEPAUK
Matches played: 70
Won: 49
Lost: 20
Tied: 1
Last result: Lost to PBKS by seven wickets (May 01, 2024)
Highest score: 246/5 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals (April 3, 2010)
Lowest score: 109 (17.4) vs Mumbai Indians (April 26, 2019)
MOST RUNS IN CSK VS RR IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Shane Watson (CSK, RR)
|18
|679
|39.94
|153.61
|106
|Suresh Raina (CSK)
|23
|630
|27.39
|134.61
|98
|MS Dhoni (CSK)
|28
|553
|42.53
|129.50
|75*
MOST WICKETS IN CSK VS RR IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Avg.
|Econ.
|BBI
|Ravindra Jadeja (RR, CSK)
|22
|20
|21.50
|7.28
|4/11
|R. Ashwin (RR, CSK)
|13
|14
|22.14
|7.59
|2/20
|Albie Morkel (CSK)
|10
|14
|20.07
|8.26
|2/21
