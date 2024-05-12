CSK vs RR, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Chennai Super Kings will hope to remain alive in the race for a playoffs spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when it takes on Rajasthan Royals at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

CSK vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 28 CSK won: 15 RR won: 13 Last result: RR won by 32 runs (Jaipur, 2024) Last 5 results: CSK won - 1; RR won - 4

CSK vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL CHENNAI Matches played: 8 CSK won: 6 RR won: 2 Last result: RR won by three runs (2023)

CSK OVERALL RECORD AT CHEPAUK Matches played: 70 Won: 49 Lost: 20 Tied: 1 Last result: Lost to PBKS by seven wickets (May 01, 2024) Highest score: 246/5 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals (April 3, 2010) Lowest score: 109 (17.4) vs Mumbai Indians (April 26, 2019)

MOST RUNS IN CSK VS RR IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Shane Watson (CSK, RR) 18 679 39.94 153.61 106 Suresh Raina (CSK) 23 630 27.39 134.61 98 MS Dhoni (CSK) 28 553 42.53 129.50 75*

MOST WICKETS IN CSK VS RR IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Avg. Econ. BBI Ravindra Jadeja (RR, CSK) 22 20 21.50 7.28 4/11 R. Ashwin (RR, CSK) 13 14 22.14 7.59 2/20 Albie Morkel (CSK) 10 14 20.07 8.26 2/21