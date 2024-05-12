MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs RR, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets

CSK vs RR: Here are all the head-to-head stats and records you need to know ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match on Sunday.

Published : May 12, 2024 13:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot.
Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP

Chennai Super Kings will hope to remain alive in the race for a playoffs spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when it takes on Rajasthan Royals at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

CSK vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 28
CSK won: 15
RR won: 13
Last result: RR won by 32 runs (Jaipur, 2024)
Last 5 results: CSK won - 1; RR won - 4
CSK vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL CHENNAI
Matches played: 8
CSK won: 6
RR won: 2
Last result: RR won by three runs (2023)
CSK OVERALL RECORD AT CHEPAUK
Matches played: 70
Won: 49
Lost: 20
Tied: 1
Last result: Lost to PBKS by seven wickets (May 01, 2024)
Highest score: 246/5 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals (April 3, 2010)
Lowest score: 109 (17.4) vs Mumbai Indians (April 26, 2019)

MOST RUNS IN CSK VS RR IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS
Shane Watson (CSK, RR) 18 679 39.94 153.61 106
Suresh Raina (CSK) 23 630 27.39 134.61 98
MS Dhoni (CSK) 28 553 42.53 129.50 75*

MOST WICKETS IN CSK VS RR IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Avg. Econ. BBI
Ravindra Jadeja (RR, CSK) 22 20 21.50 7.28 4/11
R. Ashwin (RR, CSK) 13 14 22.14 7.59 2/20
Albie Morkel (CSK) 10 14 20.07 8.26 2/21

Related Topics

IPL 2024

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

