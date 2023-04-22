Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni said that it was important for him to ‘enjoy’ after his side registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Chennai’s love for Dhoni is well documented and after the game finished, fans waited for the CSK skipper to speak at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Whatever is said and done, the last phase of my career is important to enjoy it. It feels good to be here. They have given a lot of love and affection. They always stay late to listen to me. Not getting a lot of chance to bat but I’m not complaining,” a relaxed Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

With Chennai securing its fourth win of the season and keeping its campaign on track, Dhoni hailed praise on Matheesha Pathirana.

“You need time to pick his action (Pathirana). He has got variation, he has got good pace. We have seen this with Malinga, someone who has an awkward action and who is very consistent with line and length. It’s difficult to score off him. Definitely, he has been a find,” he said.

The CSK skipper won the toss and opted to bowl first and explained the reason behind his call and praised his bowlers. “I was hesitant to bat second. Had the feeling there won’t be much dew. It was slightly cloudy. The spinners, once they came in, they bowled a very good length. Overall, the middle overs were the setup. Fast bowlers bowled very well in the last few overs,” Dhoni said.

Dhoni still continues to stun cricket lovers with his athleticism that defines age and the former India skipper scripted another record by taking the most catches in T20s.

When asked about how he manages his fitness and the art of taking catches, the skipper said, “I always tell them that first preference of field setting is with you. Still, they didn’t give me the best catch award (Jokes). I was in such a wrong position. Just because we wear gloves, people think it’s easy. I felt it was a fantastic catch. A long time back I still remember one game where Rahul Dravid was keeping and he caught one like that. Once you get old, that’s the only time you get experience. Unless you’re Sachin paaji and start playing at 16-17. Definitely old, can’t shy away from that,” he said.

Ravindra Jadeja who was awarded the player of the match for picking a three-wicket haul said that he is happy with his performance. “Coming to Chennai, looking at the wicket gives me a lot of happiness. You know it’s going to turn. I had in my mind to not bowl too full. Important to keep wicket to wicket. CSK fans always support us, no matter if we win or lose,” the all-rounder said.