IPL 2022, DC vs SRH LIVE Score: Playing XI, toss soon, Dream11 prediction; Hyderabad vs Delhi match squads, stats

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2022 Match 50 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.



5:30PM IST: Form Guide (recent games first) - DC - LWLWL; SRH - LLWWW

5:25PM IST: A crucial match day for the Capitals. Can they keep themselves in the playoffs race with a win tonight?

The DC boys are ready for another crucial Gameday



5:05PM IST: Key Numbers

David Warner needs one fifty to surpass Chris Gayle's record for most T20 half-centuries. They are tied with 88 fifties.

David Warner needs two sixes to complete 400 T20 sixes. He will become the third Australian after Aaron Finch and Shane Watson to reach the feat.

Axar Patel needs one wicket to complete the 1000-run, 100-wicket double in IPL.

Rishabh Pant needs 56 runs to complete 4000 T20 runs.



4:45PM IST: DC vs SRH head-to-head stats:

Matches played: 20 Delhi Capitals won: 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 11



DC vs SRH previous match

In the last match between these two sides, Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

PREVIEW

When we think of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s campaign at the last IPL, two images could come to the mind. One warmed the heart; the other tugged it a bit.

The sight of an unknown Umran Malik racing up to the wicket and releasing those thunderbolts excited not just the SRH fan, but everyone except those who would have to face him with a bat.

The other image was an SRH team without David Warner inside the stadium. The Aussie opener, who had been at Hyderabad since 2014 and led the franchise to its only title in 2016, was forced to watch his team’s matches in the latter part of the tournament from his hotel room.

Warner has since joined Delhi Capitals. On Thursday night at the Brabourne Stadium here, he will face some familiar faces as Sunrisers takes on Capitals, with both sides looking to bounce back after losing their last matches (to Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants respectively). With the battles for the playoff spots hotting up, SRH is on 10 points and DC eight.

READ: Parents proud as CSK’s Mukesh Choudhary scythes through SRH

Capitals will want Warner to continue his good run, his opening partner Prithvi Shaw to return to form and skipper Rishabh Pant to explode. It will look to Kuldeep Yadav, who has taken 17 wickets, to spearhead the attack once again.

For SRH, pace has been its ace this season, with Umran and T. Natarajan taking 32 wickets between them. The in-form duo of Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram may not mind support from other batters.

- P.K. Ajith Kumar

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey





