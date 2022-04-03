Dhoni magic again: Runs out Rajapaksa in IPL, revives memories of Mustafizur dismissal

MS Dhoni turned back the clock with an athletic run out of PBKS opener Bhanuka Rajapaksa in an IPL 2022 encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Off the second ball of Chris Jordan's first over - the second of the match - Rajapaksa pushed the ball to the left of the bowler and took off for a single. At the other end, Shikhar Dhawan took a couple of steps before pulling out. By then, Rajapaksa was midway and had too much ground to make. Jordan threw the ball at the striker's end but missed. However, Dhoni showed athleticism and presence of mind in anticipating the mix-up first and then running up to the stumps to cover for the throw. He collected the ball and underarmed it into the stumps to catch Rajapaksa short.

MS Dhoni celebrates the wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Punjab Kings during match 11. - SPORTZPICS

The dismissal brought back memories of the 2016 T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh, when then India skipper Dhoni had run out Mustafizur Rahman. Hardik Pandya, bowling the final over of the chase, dished out a back-of-a-length ball outside off, which Shuvagata Hom failed to reach and attempted a bye. Mustafizur responded, but Dhoni sprinted and broke the stumps as India edged Bangladesh.