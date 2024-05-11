MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans skipper Gill fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over rate

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining slow over rate during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings.

Published : May 11, 2024 09:35 IST , Ahmedabad - 1 MIN READ

PTI
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining slow over rate during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here.

It was his side’s second over rate offence of the season, and subsequently rest of the playing 11 members, including the Impact Player, were individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

On Friday, GT defeated defending champions CSK by 35 runs to stay alive in the IPL.

Gill and B Sai Sudharsan made hundreds in GT’s total of 231 for three before restricting CSK to 196 for eight.

The Titans are now eighth on the points table with 10 points from 12 matches, and CSK held on to fourth place despite the defeat with 12 points from as many games.

Related Topics

Shubman Gill /

Gujarat Titans /

Chennai Super Kings /

IPL 2024

