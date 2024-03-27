Highest Powerplay scores in IPL
- 105 runs - KKR vs RCB in 2017
- 100 runs - CSK vs KXIP in 2014
- 90 runs - CSK vs MI in 2015
- 87 runs - KTK vs RR in 2011
- 86 runs - KXIP vs SRH in 2014
