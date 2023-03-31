IPL 2023 to unveil Impact Player rule: Here is how teams used it in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has left an indelible impact on the global cricketing landscape over the past 15 years and now, with the introduction of the Impact Player rule in 2023, the tournament is set to leave an even-greater footprint on the dynamics of the game.

An Impact Player is an amped-up substitute, who can contribute with both bat and ball – effectively converting an eleven-a-side game into a 12 vs 12 contest and disrupting the way teams have traditionally balanced themselves.

For the team management and fans, the novelty of the newly-introduced rule has led to much anticipation. It had a dry run at the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) T20 tournament as teams utilised the innovation with varying levels of success.

The 131 games in the tournament (five were washed out) provided an opportunity to use 262 Impact Players. In SMAT, teams had to bring in their Impact Player before the 14th over of an inning, whereas in the IPL, the Impact Player can be introduced at any point in the inning.