IPL News

IPL 2023 to unveil Impact Player rule: Here is how teams used it in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The novelty of the newly-introduced Impact Player rule has led to much anticipation. It had a dry run at the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as teams utilised the innovation with varying levels of success.

MayankPranay Rajiv
CHENNAI 31 March, 2023 08:22 IST
CHENNAI 31 March, 2023 08:22 IST
FILE PHOTO: Off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen became the first Impact Player during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen  became the first Impact Player during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

The novelty of the newly-introduced Impact Player rule has led to much anticipation. It had a dry run at the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as teams utilised the innovation with varying levels of success.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has left an indelible impact on the global cricketing landscape over the past 15 years and now, with the introduction of the Impact Player rule in 2023, the tournament is set to leave an even-greater footprint on the dynamics of the game.

An Impact Player is an amped-up substitute, who can contribute with both bat and ball – effectively converting an eleven-a-side game into a 12 vs 12 contest and disrupting the way teams have traditionally balanced themselves.

For the team management and fans, the novelty of the newly-introduced rule has led to much anticipation. It had a dry run at the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) T20 tournament as teams utilised the innovation with varying levels of success.

The 131 games in the tournament (five were washed out) provided an opportunity to use 262 Impact Players. In SMAT, teams had to bring in their Impact Player before the 14th over of an inning, whereas in the IPL, the Impact Player can be introduced at any point in the inning.

On 48 occasions, teams didn’t opt for an Impact Player. This largely occured in lopsided games, where a side didn’t see the need to bring in a new player as it was winning the game easily. There were eight games where either of the teams didn’t introduce an Impact Player.

While exercising the Impact Player rule, the tendency was to replace a batter with a batter, with that switch happening 73 times. There was a preference for swapping a top-order player with a lower-order one.

Among the 73 such changes, 42 lower-order batters were introduced while the number for a direct top-order swap was 31, with the latter usually scenario being necessitated by an early fall of a wicket.

When it came to a direct bowler-to-bowler swap, which happened 41 times, teams predominantly preferred to do it early in the game, with the numbers splitting 39-2 between the first and second innings.

Similarly, for direct batter-to-batter swaps, teams tended to cash in on the Impact Player rule earlier rather than later. Teams subbing in a batter for a batter did it 58 times in the first innings and only 15 times while chasing.

This probably indicates a cautious approach by teams, who prefered to use the rule in order to take a preliminary advantage. But with teams being allowed to use the Impact Player at any point in the inning in the IPL, this pattern might break.

When it comes to switches between batters and bowlers, there was a clear preference for subbing out a top-order batter. In the 58 such changes, 48 times, it was a top-order batter who gave way for a bowler as an Impact Player. This is a clear indication of utilising two single-dimensional players (someone who can only contribute either with the bat or ball) to create a combined effect of an all-rounder.

The second quarterfinal match between Vidarbha and Delhi is the best example of how to use the Impact Player wisely.

Vidarbha batted first and was on track to finishing with 140 on the board. Shubham Dubey, who came in at number six in the 17th over, led his team to 157 with a 13-ball 29-run cameo, with 18 coming off the final four balls.

Vidarbha then subbed him for Harsh Dubey, who bowled crucial overs, allowing only nine runs in his two overs, resulting in Delhi losing by the slimmest of margins.

Here are some other significant successful usages of the Impact Player rule in SMAT 2022: 

Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir

Shreyas Gopal in action for Karnataka during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Shreyas Gopal in action for Karnataka during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Shreyas Gopal replaced Abhinav Manohar (dismissed for two off six balls) and scored 48 off 38 with the bat while recording bowling figures of 2-0-1-9. Karnataka won by 34 runs.

Maharashtra vs Jammu & Kashmir

Maharashtra lost both openers Manoj Ingale (retired hurt) and Yash Nahar cheaply while chasing a stiff target of 176. Pawan Shah, who came in as an impact replacement for Ingale, scored a half-century to help his team win by three wickets with three balls remaining.

Madhya Pradesh vs Railways

Batting first, Madhya Pradesh posted 190 runs, led by Rajat Patidar’s flashy 43-ball 92. The coach, Chandrakant Pandit, then replaced him with left-arm wrist-spinner Kumar Kartikeya, who picked up two wickets in three overs as MP eventually won by 14 runs.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us