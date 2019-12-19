Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 auction Live Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players We bring you the complete list of the 338 players who will go under the hammer at the IPL 2020 Auctions in Kolkata on Thursday. Team Sportstar Kolkata 19 December, 2019 13:45 IST The IPL 2020 auction will be a relatively smaller one, with only 73 slots to be filled by the eight franchises, of which 29 will be foreign buys. - IPL Team Sportstar Kolkata 19 December, 2019 13:45 IST The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction will be a relatively smaller one, with only 73 slots to be filled by the eight franchises, of which 29 will be foreign buys. The idea for the teams is to fill in the gaps and make smart, deft moves before the gavel falls.So as 338 cricketers -- 190 Indians and 148 overseas players, including three from associate nations -- go under the hammer, the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn could up the ante.The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction is scheduled to start at the ITC Royal Bengal Hotel in Kolkata from 2:30 PM IST.To be updated as and when the auction commences... Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.