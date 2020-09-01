Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Have recovered well, will be in action soon, says CSK's Deepak Chahar Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, announced on Tuesday that he has ‘recovered well’. Team Sportstar Mumbai 01 September, 2020 22:32 IST Last week, 13 members of CSK - which included two players, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad - had tested positive for the coronavirus. - IPL Team Sportstar Mumbai 01 September, 2020 22:32 IST Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, announced on Tuesday that he has ‘recovered well’.Last week, 13 members of CSK - which included two players, Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad - had tested positive for the coronavirus.READ: CSK likely to start training in Dubai from September 4However, Chahar took to social media to announce that he is trying his best to stay fit. “Hello everyone, thank so much for wishes and prayers. I’ve recovered well and hopefully be in action soon. One more thing, never miss your leg day no matter where you are and what condition you are,” Chahar’s tweet said.While CSK is expected to start training in Dubai from Friday, as per the BCCI’s protocol, Chahar and Gaikwad will have to complete their 14-day quarantine and then join training after two negative tests. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos