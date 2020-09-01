IPL 2020: Have recovered well, will be in action soon, says CSK's Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, announced on Tuesday that he has ‘recovered well’.

Last week, 13 members of CSK - which included two players, Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad - had tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, Chahar took to social media to announce that he is trying his best to stay fit. “Hello everyone, thank so much for wishes and prayers. I’ve recovered well and hopefully be in action soon. One more thing, never miss your leg day no matter where you are and what condition you are,” Chahar’s tweet said.

While CSK is expected to start training in Dubai from Friday, as per the BCCI’s protocol, Chahar and Gaikwad will have to complete their 14-day quarantine and then join training after two negative tests.