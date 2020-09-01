IPL 2020: Harbhajan yet to join Chennai Super Kings in the UAE

These are not the easiest of times for Chennai Super Kings. The franchise’s CEO K.S. Viswanathan, though, is optimistic about the team’s prospects.

Speaking to Sportstar from Dubai where CSK is based, Viswanathan revealed experienced off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was expected to reach on September 1, was yet to land in the UAE. “Harbhajan said he would let me know about his plans in a couple of days,” he said.

He also opted to look at the brighter side of things in the wake of the COVID-19 scare in the franchise. “Out of the 13 from our group who have tested positive for COVID, only two [Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad] are players. The rest who tested positive are net bowlers and members of the social media team,” he said.

The CSK players, apart from Chahar and Ruturaj, will undergo a COVID test on Thursday. “If they clear that, they can start their practise sessions from Friday,” Viswanathan said.

As for Chahar and Ruturaj, they will be quarantined away from the team for two weeks, from the time they failed the COVID screening, before undergoing two more tests. They will be available for the tournament opener on September 19 if cleared.

The schedule of matches is not yet out but as per the norms, last year’s runner-up CSK will take on the winner, Mumbai Indians, to kick start the competition.

Viswanathan said, “We are a confident group. We are ready to take on Mumbai Indians in the first game if that is what the schedule says.”

Despite losing its star batsman Suresh Raina, who left for home even before the competition commenced, Viswanathan said, “We are a happy team. We like challenges. Difficult situations bring the best out of us.”