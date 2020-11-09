IPL 2020 final, MI vs DC: Bumrah, Rabada in race for most wickets in single IPL season

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians pace spearheads Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah are in line to break the record for most wickets in a single Indian Premier League (IPL). Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who prised out 32 wickets in the 2013 IPL, currently tops the list.

Rabada has 29 wickets and Bumrah has 27 in this edition so far and both will be in action on Tuesday when Delhi takes on Mumbai in the IPL final in Dubai. Rabada's four for 24 in Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi was instrumental in Delhi reaching its maiden IPL final. "If we end up winning the tournament, the contest for the purple cap doesn't matter. I am just glad we got over the line today but we will have to be at least as good or better in the final," Rabada said after the game on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bumrah's 4-1-14-4 against Delhi in the first qualifier were his best figures in IPL and vaulted the Mumbai side into its sixth IPL final. "I am okay with not getting wickets and winning the tournament. I don't look at the wickets. I have been given a role, and I try to execute that," Bumrah had said after the win.