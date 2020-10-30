IPL 2020 playoff scenarios Live: Can Rajasthan qualify for last four it loses to Punjab

Rajasthan Royals: Played 12, Points 10, (NRR -0.505)

It is a must-win game for Steve Smith and Co. If they beat Kings XI Punjab, they stay alive in the tournament, otherwise it will be as good as curtains for Rajasthan. Rajasthan's best chance at making the last four is if they win both their remaining games (vs Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders). Their poor Net Run Rate of -0.505 puts them on a sticky wicket should the Sunrisers Hyderabad, currently on 10 points after 12 games, win their remaining games. David Warner's side has a better NRR (+0.396) than Rajasthan's.

KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Score: Royals' Aaron makes playing XI against unchanged Kings XI

Kings XI Punjab: Played 12, Points 12, (NRR -0.049)

Punjab is on a five-match winning streak and would like to keep the momentum going. If they win their remaining games (vs Royals and Chennai Super Kings), they move to 16 and have a better chance of qualifying than other teams. Even if it loses to Rajasthan, Rahul's team can still get to 14 and qualify considering its NRR is better than KKR and RR's.

Already through

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians became the first team to qualify for the knockouts after Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by six wickets on Thursday.

IPL 2020 Points Table Today