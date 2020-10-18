Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Tim Seifert replaces injured Ali Khan at KKR New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has replaced injured USA fast bowler Ali Khan at IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. PTI Wellington 18 October, 2020 16:13 IST Tim Seifert has been roped in as replacement for USA fast bowler Ali Khan. - AP PTI Wellington 18 October, 2020 16:13 IST New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has replaced injured USA fast bowler Ali Khan at IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.According to ESPNcricinfo, Seifert has been roped in as replacement for USA fast bowler Khan, whose maiden stint at the lucrative league ended without any game time due to a side strain that he suffered while playing in the Caribbean Premier League.A report in Stuff had said Seifert’s domestic team, Northern Districts, had “confirmed” that the cricketer “was another absentee” (for the upcoming Plunket Shield).READ: Injured Ali Khan ruled out of the tournamentKhan, who had become the first USA cricketer to be signed by an Indian Premier League franchise, was ruled out of the tournament on October 7. The two-time winner had signed Khan as a replacement for the injured English seamer Harry Gurney ahead of the tournament.The 29-year-old was also part of the title-winning Trinbago Knight Riders squad in the Caribbean Premier League, which was played in August-September. The Pakistan-born American had picked up eight wickets in the tournament.Khan carried the side strain from the CPL into the IPL. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos