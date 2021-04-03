Axar Patel tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IPL 2021: reports

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, according to reports in ANI. The development comes close on the heels of eight members of the groundstaff at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium testing positive for Covid-19. Delhi plays its first match of the season, against the Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 10.

IPL 2021: Eight groundsmen at Wankhede Stadium test positive for COVID-19

Patel is the second player after Kolkata Knight Riders's Nitish Rana to test positive for the virus. Rana has since returned a negative Covid-19 test and is expected to start training with his teammates in Chennai shortly.

India is the fifth-worst-hit country in the world at the moment with Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, three of the six host states this season, being three of the five worst-hit states in India.