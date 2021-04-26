Home IPL News More cricketers could leave IPL 2021 as Australia considers India travel ban IPL 2021 Many Australian players have already left the IPL early as the coronavirus crisis worsened, with Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson choosing to follow AJ Tye home. Team Sportstar 26 April, 2021 13:33 IST Pat Cummins is among the 14 Australian players who are still part of the IPL 2021. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 26 April, 2021 13:33 IST Three Australian players have left the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 early as the coronavirus crisis worsens in India, with Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson choosing to follow AJ Tye home. And now with news emerging that the Australian government is considering a ban on all flights from India in response to the country’s worsening COVID-19 outbreak, there is a likelihood many more could leave.While Cricket Australia (CA) has "no plans of calling back players and staff who are there on their own time," a joint statement issued by CA with the Australian player union said, “Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association remain in regular contact with Australian players, coaches and commentators taking part in the Indian Premier League, which is being conducted under strict biosecurity protocols.”There are now 14 Australian players remaining in the IPL, including Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins. There are also coaches like Ricky Ponting (Delhi Capitals) and Simon Katich (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and former Australian cricketers turned commentators Matthew Hayden, Brett Lee and Michael Slater. IPL 2021: COVID-19 surge in India making Aussies 'nervous', says David Hussey The National Security Committee on Tuesday is likely to discuss temporarily halting all repatriation flights out of India, which would prevent thousands of Australians – including players in the IPL – from getting home. Andrew Tye says left IPL to avoid being "locked out"; claims definite COVID concerns among Aussies The eight-team IPL 2021, which began on April 9, started with matches in Chennai and Mumbai and will now shift to the national capital Delhi and Ahmedabad, cities that have seen a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.