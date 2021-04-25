Home IPL News Jadeja smashes Harshal Patel for 37 runs in joint-most expensive over in IPL history IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: Ravindra Jadeja smacked the RCB pacer for five sixes in the final over, collecting 37 runs - the joint-most expensive over in IPL history. Team Sportstar 25 April, 2021 17:35 IST Ravindra Jadeja smashed 36 off the 37 runs in the final over against RCB on Sunday at Wankhede. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 25 April, 2021 17:35 IST Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed 37 runs off the final over as CSK posted 191 for four against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai on Sunday.CSK vs RCB LIVEJadeja equalled the highest runs scored in an over - Chris Gayle had collected 37 against Parameswaran, for RCB against Kochi Tuskers Kerala, back in 2011. Jadeja, who remained unbeaten on 62 off 28 deliveries, began the final over by clobbering four consecutive sixes off Patel before adding another off the fifth ball. Jadeja swiped the last ball over square leg for four. Harshal Patel, who had figures of 3 for 14 going into the last over, finished with 4-0-51-3. Jadeja, batting at No.5, was yet to open his account when he was dropped by Dan Christian off Washington Sundar. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.