Jadeja smashes Harshal Patel for 37 runs in joint-most expensive over in IPL history

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed 37 runs off the final over as CSK posted 191 for four against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai on Sunday.

Jadeja equalled the highest runs scored in an over - Chris Gayle had collected 37 against Parameswaran, for RCB against Kochi Tuskers Kerala, back in 2011.

Jadeja, who remained unbeaten on 62 off 28 deliveries, began the final over by clobbering four consecutive sixes off Patel before adding another off the fifth ball. Jadeja swiped the last ball over square leg for four. Harshal Patel, who had figures of 3 for 14 going into the last over, finished with 4-0-51-3. Jadeja, batting at No.5, was yet to open his account when he was dropped by Dan Christian off Washington Sundar.