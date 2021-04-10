IPL 2021: Virat Kohli says Harshal Patel will be RCB's designated death bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli heaped praise on all-rounder Harshal Patel after his maiden five-for helped Bangalore earn a narrow two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 opener in Chennai on Friday.

"We brought Harshal in a trade from Delhi [Capitals]. He is relishing the responsibility and is clear with his plans. He was the difference today. He is going to be our designated death bowler. Very confident about what he wants to bring to the table, and as a captain, you want someone with that clarity," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2021 Highlights: De Villiers, Harshal shine as Bangalore beats Mumbai by two wickets

Chasing 160, AB de Villiers's 27-ball 48 coupled with Glenn Maxwell's 28-ball 39 got Bangalore over the line in a tense finish. Kohli lauded Maxwell and de Villiers's efforts with the bat. "We wanted Maxi to bat at No. 4. We want him to come in after a nice set up. But if we lose early wickets, he becomes a different player. You saw today, he's a different player with 10-15 balls behind him. He changed the momentum for us in the middle overs.

"As for AB, he is probably the only player who's so versatile and can do what he did on slow pitches today."