MI vs RCB, IPL 2021 Today's Match Live Score: Kohli, Rohit to announce playing XI during toss at 7pm

- We have the first picture from the centre! Turns out Chepauk's all blue, instead of the customary yellow, as it gears up to host the opening match of IPL 2021 in exactly two hours from now. Tick tock... tick tock...

MATCH PREVIEW

It’s Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma. Two different kinds of captains and leaders. One whose body language bristles with aggression. The other who is more laid-back but street smart.

In other words, a gun-slinger versus a smooth operator.

The IPL lung opener between defending champion Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore could prove intriguing.

The surface for the day/night game at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday should provide good carry in the first half but could assist the spinners later on. Dew could be a big factor.

For RCB, much hinges on the opening pair of Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal - he has recovered well from Covid - but they will be against the deadly combination of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Bumrah swings the new ball away and then delivers potent yorkers. Boult will be a threat with his swing and left-armer’s angle.

RCB, though, has batting firepower. Apart from the gifted AB de Villiers who can innovate and create effortlessly, the side has the destructive Glenn Maxwell.

RCB would do well if it utilises the wonderfully fluent batting potential of Washington Sundar. He is more than an accurate off-spinner.

Mumbai Indians is a complete side. The brutal Rohit can win matches off his own bat.

Then you have strokeful Quinton de Kock, whose availability for the match could be a touch-and-go affair.

And the side has stupendous domestic talent with the willow; the explosive Ishan Kishan, the smooth-stroking Suryakumar Yadav, the big-hitting Hardik Pandya, and the dynamic Krunal Pandya. Then there is a palm-tree hitter Kieron Pollard.

In the RCB attack, exciting Kiwi paceman Kyle Jamieson will be watched with keen interest. Yuzvendra Chahal could also enter the picture.

The opening duel could be a titanic affair.

- by S. Dinakar

PREDICTED XI

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Mumbai has clashed with Bangalore 29 times in the IPL and enjoys a 19-10 win-loss advantage.

LAST FIVE IPL MEETINGS

If the last five encounters are to be taken into account, MI again holds a slight advantage over RCB, winning thrice compared to Kohli and Co.'s two victories.

Last season, while the first leg was won by RCB in a super-over thriller, Mumbai got the better of Bangalore in the second leg.





TOP PERFORMERS IN THE FIXTURE

Highest run-getters Runs scored Virat Kohli (RCB: 2008-Present) 695 AB de Villiers (RCB: 2011-Present) 634 Kieron Pollard (MI: 2010-Present) 539 Top wicket-takers Wickets taken Harbhajan Singh (MI: 2008-2017) 22 Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB: 2014-Present) 19 Jasprit Bumrah (MI: 2013-Present) 19

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

Highest run-getters Runs scored Ishan Kishan (MI) 516 Quinton de Kock (MI) 503 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 480 Top wicket-takers Wickets taken Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 27 Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) 21 Trent Boult (MI) 25

SQUADS

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, S. Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Glenn Maxwell.

