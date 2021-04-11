IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR Predicted Playing XI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match at 7:30PM IST

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the 2016 season's winner Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match three of the 2021 IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (19 MATCHES - KKR 12 | SRH 7)

Kolkata has faced off against Hyderabad 19 times in the IPL since 2013, holding a 12-7 win-loss advantage.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI

1) David Warner (C)

2) Wriddhiman Saha (WK)

3) Manish Pandey

4) Kane Williamson

5) Vijay Shankar

6) Abdul Samad

7) Mohammad Nabi

8) Rashid Khan

9) Bhuvneshwar Kumar

10) Sandeep Sharma

11) T Natarajan

RECENT FORM:

In the last five encounters between the two sides, the Knight Riders hold a slight edge over the Sunrisers, winning three times. KKR won both the games against SRH last season as well.

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XI

1) Shubman Gill

2) Rahul Tripathi

3) Nitish Rana

4) Eoin Morgan (C)

5) Dinesh Karthik (WK)

6) Andre Russell

7) Shakib Al Hasan/Sunil Narine

8) Harbhajan Singh

9) Pat Cummins

10) Prasidh Krishna

11) Varun Chakravarthy

Full Squads:

SRH Team Squad: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

KKR Team Squad: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

When: April 11, 2021

What time does the IPL 2021 Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders start?

The IPL 2021 third match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30PM IST

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - SUNRISERS HYDERABAD VS KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS LIVE?



IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.