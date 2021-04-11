Home IPL News IPL 2021 Match 3: SRH v KKR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers In the previous five games between the two teams, Kolkata Knight Riders holds a slight advantage over Sunrisers Hyderabad, winning three times compared to SRH’s two. Team Sportstar 11 April, 2021 07:21 IST Kolkata Knight Riders has squared off against Sunrisers Hyderabad 19 times in the IPL, holding a 12-7 win-loss advantage (File Photo). - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 11 April, 2021 07:21 IST Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the 2016 season's winner Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match three of the 2021 IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.HEAD-TO-HEAD: (19 MATCHES - KKR 12 | SRH 7)Kolkata has faced off against Hyderabad 19 times in the IPL since 2013, holding a 12-7 win-loss advantage.RECENT FORM:In the last five encounters between the two sides, the Knight Riders hold a slight edge over the Sunrisers, winning three times. KKR won both the games against SRH last season as well.RELATED | IPL 2021 KKR vs SRH Preview: Morgan-led Kolkata up against Warner's Hyderabad During match eight of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata beat Hyderabad by seven wickets with two overs to spare. Manish Pandey's 38-ball 51 was not enough as Shubman Gill's unbeaten 70 guided the men in purple home in the chase of 143.During the reverse fixture at the same stadium, the Knight Riders and the Sunrisers played out a super over after both teams were tied at 163 apiece. Lockie Ferguson followed up his brilliant figures of 3/15 in the main game by restricting SRH to just two in the super over, dismissing both David Warner and Abdul Samad. KKR's senior batsmen Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik then saw the team through in the end. TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2013-20):RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.David WarnerSRH: 2014-Present6162.Robin UthappaKKR: 2014-194263.Shikhar DhawanSRH: 2013-18380RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH: 2014-Present192.Umesh YadavKKR: 2014-17113.Kuldeep YadavKKR: 2016-Present10 STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020):RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.David WarnerSRH5482.Shubman GillKKR4403.Manish PandeySRH425RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Rashid KhanSRH202.Varun ChakravarthyKKR173.T NatarajanSRH16 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.