Rajasthan vs PBKS, IPL 2021: When and where to watch Rajasthan vs Punjab today IPL match TV Online 7:30 PM; Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS), previously known as Kings XI Punjab, in match four of the 2021 IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (21 MATCHES - RR 12 | PBKS 9)

Rajasthan has faced off against Punjab 21 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 12-9 win-loss advantage. RR wasn't part of the tournament in 2016 and 2017 due to a two-year betting ban.

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI

1) Jos Buttler (wk)

2) Ben Stokes

3) Sanju Samson (c)

4) Riyan Parag

5) Shivam Dube

6) Rahul Tewatia

7) Chris Morris

8) Liam Livingstone

9) Shreyas Gopal

10) Jaydev Unadkat

11) Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

1) KL Rahul (C/WK)

2) Mayank Agarwal

3) Chris Gayle

4) Prabhsimran Singh

5) Nicholas Pooran

6) Shahrukh Khan

7) Deepak Hooda

8) Jhye Richardson

9) Riley Meredith

10) Mohammed Shami

11) Ravi Bishnoi

RR Team Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh

PBKS Team Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-15, 2018-20):

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Shaun Marsh PBKS: 2008-15 409 2. Sanju Samson RR: 2013-15, 2018-Present 406 3. Ajinkya Rahane RR: 2011-15, 2018-19 373 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets taken 1. Piyush Chawla PBKS: 2008-13 14 2. Siddharth Trivedi RR: 2008-13 11 3. Kevon Cooper RR: 2012-14 9

When: April 12, 2021

What time does the IPL 2021 Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings start?

The IPL 2021 fourth match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings begins at 7:30PM IST

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - RAJASTHAN ROYALS VS PUNJAB KINGS LIVE?



IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates of IPL 2021 on https://sportstar.thehindu.com/