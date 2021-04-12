IPL Rajasthan vs PBKS, IPL 2021: When and where to watch Rajasthan vs Punjab today IPL match TV Online 7:30 PM; Predicted Playing XI IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS: Get the live updates of IPL match 4 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings head-to-head, team squad updates and today's match playing 11. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 12 April, 2021 10:51 IST Newly-appointed skipper Sanju Samson will lead Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings. - IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 12 April, 2021 10:51 IST Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS), previously known as Kings XI Punjab, in match four of the 2021 IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.HEAD-TO-HEAD: (21 MATCHES - RR 12 | PBKS 9)Rajasthan has faced off against Punjab 21 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 12-9 win-loss advantage. RR wasn't part of the tournament in 2016 and 2017 due to a two-year betting ban.Rajasthan Royals Probable XI 1) Jos Buttler (wk) 2) Ben Stokes 3) Sanju Samson (c) 4) Riyan Parag 5) Shivam Dube 6) Rahul Tewatia 7) Chris Morris 8) Liam Livingstone 9) Shreyas Gopal 10) Jaydev Unadkat 11) Kartik Tyagi Punjab Kings Predicted XI 1) KL Rahul (C/WK) 2) Mayank Agarwal 3) Chris Gayle 4) Prabhsimran Singh 5) Nicholas Pooran 6) Shahrukh Khan 7) Deepak Hooda 8) Jhye Richardson 9) Riley Meredith 10) Mohammed Shami 11) Ravi BishnoiRR Team Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash SinghPBKS Team Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet BrarTOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-15, 2018-20):RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Shaun MarshPBKS: 2008-154092.Sanju SamsonRR: 2013-15, 2018-Present4063.Ajinkya RahaneRR: 2011-15, 2018-19373RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Piyush ChawlaPBKS: 2008-13142.Siddharth TrivediRR: 2008-13113.Kevon CooperRR: 2012-149 When: April 12, 2021 What time does the IPL 2021 Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings start?The IPL 2021 fourth match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings begins at 7:30PM ISTWHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - RAJASTHAN ROYALS VS PUNJAB KINGS LIVE?IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates of IPL 2021 on https://sportstar.thehindu.com/