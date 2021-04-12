IPL News IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Live Score: Samson's Royals vs Rahul's Punjab Kings in Mumbai, toss at 7:00 pm IPL 2021 Today's Match, PBKS vs RR Live Streaming: Catch the live cricket score updates between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium. SCORES× Team Sportstar Chennai Last Updated: 12 April, 2021 17:13 IST Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson in action. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Chennai Last Updated: 12 April, 2021 17:13 IST Follow the LIVE blog of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.- Match Preview - One team finished at the bottom. The other, just two slots above. Both Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, however, had chances to make it to the playoffs even at the business end of the last IPL. Neither eventually did because too much had been left to be done too late. Read the full preview here - PBKS vs RRTOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-15, 2018-20):RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Shaun MarshPBKS: 2008-154092.Sanju SamsonRR: 2013-15, 2018-Present4063.Ajinkya RahaneRR: 2011-15, 2018-19373RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Piyush ChawlaPBKS: 2008-13142.Siddharth TrivediRR: 2008-13113.Kevon CooperRR: 2012-149COMPLETE SQUADSRajasthan Royals Team Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash SinghPunjab Kings Team Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet BrarWHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH - RR vs PBKS LIVE?IPL 2021 will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates from IPL 2021 on Sportstar.